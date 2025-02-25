CBSE class 10 social science exam analysis: 'Moderate difficulty, organised structure,' say teachers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) held its Class 10 Social Science exam on Tuesday. The examination took place at 7,842 centres within India and at 26 international locations. This year, around 42 lakh students from 8,000 schools participated in the Class 10 and 12 board exams, marking a significant turnout for the educational assessments.

Tuesday's Social Science paper was noted for its moderate level of difficulty and a well-structured format, making it accessible for students who were well-prepared with the prescribed syllabus.

Teachers have evaluated the Social Science paper as well-balanced, with subjective questions that were predominantly direct and straightforward.

While objective questions were fair, they noted some required precise conceptual understanding due to closely framed multiple-choice questions (MCQ) options. However, some felt that the MCQs were straightforward and easy to answer, lacking any high-order thinking or competency-based questions.

Moreover, the map-based section primarily covered specific chapters, and the case-based questions aligned well with the CBSE sample paper for 2024-25.

Educators also felt that the paper covered nearly 90 per cent of the syllabus and did not include any questions beyond the prescribed curriculum.

Students who approached the exam with focus and clarity were expected to score above 71 out of 80 without much difficulty.

Vidhi Sharma, an educator at Shiv Nadar School, Gurgaon, commented on the importance of NCERT-based preparation, indicating the exam's reliance on the textbook's content. "Geography and Economics MCQs required a mix of recall and critical thinking, challenging students to apply their understanding," Sharma explained. The subjective section was closely aligned with the syllabus, ensuring that students with a strong grasp of key concepts could confidently attempt all questions. She emphasised that success in such exams depends on understanding the fundamentals rather than "rote memorization".

The CBSE ensured strict security measures during the examinations to prevent cheating, prohibiting mobile phones and electronic devices at the centres. This level of vigilance was consistent across all locations to maintain the integrity of the examination process. Overall, the exam encouraged application-based learning, particularly in Sections A and D, fostering critical thinking and a deeper understanding of the subject matter.