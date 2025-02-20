CBSE Class 12 Physics exam tomorrow; question paper pattern, important topics, last-minute preparation tips

The CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2025 are underway, with the Physics exam scheduled for February 21, 2025. With just a day left, students must focus on key topics, practice previous year’s papers, and revise crucial numerical problems to score well.

As per CBSE’s 2024-25 sample paper, the Physics question paper will: contain 30 compulsory questions,

be divided into five sections (A to E), carry a total of 70 marks and have a 3-hour duration.

Related Articles

Question paper pattern:

20% multiple-choice questions (MCQs)

30% competency-based questions in the form of MCQs, case-based questions, source-based integrated questions, etc.

50% short/long answer questions

Why is solving previous year papers crucial?

Practicing CBSE Class 12 Physics Question Papers from previous years helps students to:

Understand the exam pattern & marking scheme

Identify high-weightage topics

Improve speed & accuracy

Boost confidence by attempting real exam-like questions

Previous year's question papers and sample papers can be downloaded from the CBSE website.

Key theoretical concepts to revise

Electrostatics & Current Electricity – Electric dipole, Gauss’s law, drift velocity

Magnetism & Electromagnetic Induction – Moving coil galvanometer, AC generator, transformer

Optics – Refraction, prism, Young’s double-slit experiment, compound microscope, telescope

Modern Physics – Atomic structure, PN diode, rectifier, energy of an electron in orbit

Electromagnetic Waves – Properties of magnetic materials, electromagnetic wave characteristics

Important numericals & graph-based questions

Numericals on – Electric field, capacitance, circuits, magnetic field, force, interference fringe width

Graph-based questions on – Resistivity vs temperature, photoelectric effect, stopping potential

High-weightage chapter-wise topics

Electrostatics – Electric dipole, Gauss’s law, capacitors

Current electricity – Drift velocity, Kirchhoff’s laws, Wheatstone bridge

Magnetism & electromagnetism – Biot-Savart’s law, torque on a loop, force between conductors

Final tip

With one day left, focus on formula revision, concept clarity, and time management. Practice numericals and past papers to strengthen weak areas.

