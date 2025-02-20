CBSE Class 12 Physics exam tomorrow; question paper pattern, important topics, last-minute preparation tips

The CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2025 are underway, with the Physics exam scheduled for February 21, 2025. With just a day left, students must focus on key topics, practice previous year’s papers, and revise crucial numerical problems to score well.
As per CBSE’s 2024-25 sample paper, the Physics question paper will: contain 30 compulsory questions,
be divided into five sections (A to E), carry a total of 70 marks and have a 3-hour duration.
Question paper pattern:
20% multiple-choice questions (MCQs)
30% competency-based questions in the form of MCQs, case-based questions, source-based integrated questions, etc.
50% short/long answer questions
Why is solving previous year papers crucial?
Practicing CBSE Class 12 Physics Question Papers from previous years helps students to:
Understand the exam pattern & marking scheme
Identify high-weightage topics
Improve speed & accuracy
Boost confidence by attempting real exam-like questions
Previous year's question papers and sample papers can be downloaded from the CBSE website.
Key theoretical concepts to revise
Electrostatics & Current Electricity – Electric dipole, Gauss’s law, drift velocity
Magnetism & Electromagnetic Induction – Moving coil galvanometer, AC generator, transformer
Optics – Refraction, prism, Young’s double-slit experiment, compound microscope, telescope
Modern Physics – Atomic structure, PN diode, rectifier, energy of an electron in orbit
Electromagnetic Waves – Properties of magnetic materials, electromagnetic wave characteristics
Important numericals & graph-based questions
Numericals on – Electric field, capacitance, circuits, magnetic field, force, interference fringe width
Graph-based questions on – Resistivity vs temperature, photoelectric effect, stopping potential
High-weightage chapter-wise topics
Electrostatics – Electric dipole, Gauss’s law, capacitors
Current electricity – Drift velocity, Kirchhoff’s laws, Wheatstone bridge
Magnetism & electromagnetism – Biot-Savart’s law, torque on a loop, force between conductors
Final tip
With one day left, focus on formula revision, concept clarity, and time management. Practice numericals and past papers to strengthen weak areas.
