scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
Education
CBSE Class 12 Physics exam tomorrow; question paper pattern, important topics, last-minute preparation tips

Feedback

CBSE Class 12 Physics exam tomorrow; question paper pattern, important topics, last-minute preparation tips

CBSE Class 12 Physics exam 2025: With just a day left, students must focus on key topics, practice previous year’s papers, and revise crucial numerical problems to score well

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2025 are underway The CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2025 are underway

The CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2025 are underway, with the Physics exam scheduled for February 21, 2025. With just a day left, students must focus on key topics, practice previous year’s papers, and revise crucial numerical problems to score well.

As per CBSE’s 2024-25 sample paper, the Physics question paper will: contain 30 compulsory questions,
be divided into five sections (A to E), carry a total of 70 marks and have a 3-hour duration.

Related Articles

Question paper pattern:
20% multiple-choice questions (MCQs)
30% competency-based questions in the form of MCQs, case-based questions, source-based integrated questions, etc.
50% short/long answer questions

Why is solving previous year papers crucial?
Practicing CBSE Class 12 Physics Question Papers from previous years helps students to:
Understand the exam pattern & marking scheme
Identify high-weightage topics
Improve speed & accuracy
Boost confidence by attempting real exam-like questions

Previous year's question papers and sample papers can be downloaded from the CBSE website.

Key theoretical concepts to revise
Electrostatics & Current Electricity – Electric dipole, Gauss’s law, drift velocity
Magnetism & Electromagnetic Induction – Moving coil galvanometer, AC generator, transformer
Optics – Refraction, prism, Young’s double-slit experiment, compound microscope, telescope
Modern Physics – Atomic structure, PN diode, rectifier, energy of an electron in orbit
Electromagnetic Waves – Properties of magnetic materials, electromagnetic wave characteristics

Important numericals & graph-based questions
Numericals on – Electric field, capacitance, circuits, magnetic field, force, interference fringe width
Graph-based questions on – Resistivity vs temperature, photoelectric effect, stopping potential

High-weightage chapter-wise topics
Electrostatics – Electric dipole, Gauss’s law, capacitors
Current electricity – Drift velocity, Kirchhoff’s laws, Wheatstone bridge
Magnetism & electromagnetism – Biot-Savart’s law, torque on a loop, force between conductors

Final tip
With one day left, focus on formula revision, concept clarity, and time management. Practice numericals and past papers to strengthen weak areas.  
 

Published on: Feb 20, 2025, 2:11 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement