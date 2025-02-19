CBSE to roll out twice-a-year board exams from 2026? Here's what we know

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is reportedly set to introduce major reforms in its examination system, rolling out twice-a-year board exams for Class X from 2026. Additionally, CBSE, according to a Times of India report, will launch a Global Curriculum for its 260 affiliated foreign schools in the 2026-27 academic year.

The move, originally delayed due to the Covid pandemic, aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which prioritizes flexibility and a student-centric approach.

The education ministry, led by Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, recently convened a discussion with CBSE officials and representatives from the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS). The proposed changes were thoroughly reviewed and will be reportedly opened for public consultation next Monday.

“By offering multiple attempts, CBSE seeks to create a more supportive learning environment that prioritizes conceptual understanding over rote memorization,” an official was quoted as saying in the report.

The reform aligns with international assessment models, such as the SAT in the US, which allows students to retake exams and submit their best results. The shift also promotes competency-based evaluations, emphasizing formative learning and skill mastery over traditional summative assessments.



A key objective of this initiative is inclusivity. Students facing challenges like exam anxiety or illness will benefit from multiple opportunities to perform at their best. CBSE is also investing in teacher training to ensure a smooth transition to this new assessment model.

Minister Pradhan underscored the importance of these reforms in creating a stress-free learning environment. “Examination improvement and reform is a key step towards this. This reform will help mitigate exam-related stress and ensure a more balanced evaluation system,” he said.

Alongside assessment reforms, CBSE will introduce its Global Curriculum for affiliated foreign schools in the 2026-27 academic year. The curriculum will integrate core Indian subjects, catering to students in international settings while maintaining CBSE’s educational standards.

Separately, CBSE has introduced stricter guidelines for schools submitting feedback on Class 10 and 12 board exams. Schools must upload structured observations on the OECMS portal on the same day as the exam. Vague or delayed responses will not be considered, and CBSE has directed schools to email additional queries to qpobservation@cbseshiksha.in.

CBSE also issued an advisory cautioning students and stakeholders against misinformation related to paper leaks and exam irregularities, urging them to rely only on official communications.

This year, over 42 lakh students are taking the CBSE board exams across 7,842 centres in India and abroad.