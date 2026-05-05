CBSE class 12 board results out this week? Scorecards to be released soon; Here's how you can access them

With over 18 lakh students awaiting a crucial update, the Central Board of Secondary Education is set to declare the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 soon. Officials indicate the results are on schedule, likely in the third week of May, even as speculation around evaluation delays has been firmly dismissed.

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The Central Board of Secondary Education will release the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 on its official websites, bringing an end to the wait for over 18 lakh students who appeared for the examinations this year.

According to officials, the results are expected in the third week of May 2026. Once declared, students can access their scores online using their roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth.

CBSE Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj confirmed that the process is progressing smoothly. He also dismissed reports of technical glitches, calling them inaccurate and misleading.

Students are advised to rely only on official platforms for updates. The results will be available on:

cbse.gov.in

results.cbse.nic.in Advertisement

cbse.nic.in

Given the heavy traffic expected on result day, CBSE has enabled alternative access routes.

To check the result, students need to visit the official website, click on the “CBSE Class 12 Result 2026” link, enter the required credentials, and submit the details. The marksheet will then be displayed on the screen, which should be downloaded and saved for future use.

Students can also access their marksheets via DigiLocker. After logging in or registering using a mobile number or Aadhaar, they must link their CBSE details. The marksheet will be available under the “Issued Documents” section for viewing and download.

The online marksheet issued by CBSE will be provisional. Students will need to collect their original documents from their respective schools later. However, the digital version will remain valid for college admissions and other official purposes where accepted.

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Alongside the results, CBSE may release additional details such as the overall pass percentage and the topper list.

Students dissatisfied with their marks will be able to apply for verification, rechecking, or re-evaluation. Detailed guidelines, including timelines and procedures, will be announced after the results are declared.

Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready and use official or alternative platforms like DigiLocker or the UMANG app in case of high traffic. Downloading multiple copies of the marksheet is also recommended.

Stay tuned for updates on the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 date, time, direct link, topper list, and pass percentage.