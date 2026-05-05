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M&M Q4 results expectations: Mahindra Group firm set to announce dividend amount | Preview

M&M Q4 results expectations: Mahindra Group firm set to announce dividend amount | Preview

Meanwhile, HDFC Securities projected M&M's Q4 revenue at Rs 37,817.1 crore, a solid 20.6% YoY growth. Their estimates peg the company's PAT at Rs 3,506.3 crore.

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Ritik Raj
Ritik Raj
  • Updated May 5, 2026 10:21 AM IST
M&M Q4 results expectations: Mahindra Group firm set to announce dividend amount | PreviewPL Capital expects M&M to deliver an estimating a 27.8% year-on-year surge in Q4 revenue to Rs 40,056.4 crore. (Image: AI generated)

Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) is set to release its financial scorecard for the fourth quarter and the financial year ended March 31, 2026, today, May 5, 2026. Along with the anticipated earnings numbers, investors are keenly waiting to see if the automaker rewards them with a payout.

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M&M dividend & Q4 results date, time

According to the regulatory filing submitted to the stock exchanges, the company's board would consider and approve the financial results for the quarter. Notably, the board would also consider and recommend dividend, if any, on equity per share.  

While M&M has not officially confirmed the exact time the Q4 results would be announced today. It had announced its Q3 results around the midday afternoon timeline. 

M&M Q4 preview

In its latest research note, PL Capital expects the Mahindra group company to deliver an estimate of a 27.8% year-on-year surge in Q4 revenue to Rs 40,056.4 crore. The brokerage expects adjusted PAT to jump about 46% YoY to Rs 3,558.4 crore. 

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“Strong auto and farm equipment volumes with improved realizations are expected to increase its revenue by 28% YoY,” PL Capital said.

“RM inflation and higher EV penetration could be partially offset by Cost optimization efforts, resulting in 50bps YoY margin decline,” PL Capital added.

Meanwhile, HDFC Securities projected M&M's Q4 revenue at Rs 37,817.1 crore, a solid 20.6% YoY growth. Their estimates peg the company's PAT at Rs 3,506.3 crore.  

“On a QoQ basis, EBIT margin to contract 80bps to 19.4% for the farm segment, mainly impacted by higher raw material cost and lower operatingleverage, though partially negated by better HP mix,” HDFC Securities added.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: May 5, 2026 10:21 AM IST
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