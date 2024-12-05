CBSE Class 12 boards preparation: Effective strategies, material to avoid for 'science' students to excel

As CBSE Class 12 board exams draw closer, students are grappling with an extensive syllabus and time management challenges. In an exclusive conversation with Business Today, Sunil Hingorani, a faculty member at Physics Wallah, shared key insights and strategies for science students to excel in their preparation.

Focus Areas and Time Allocation

Hingorani recommends allocating 1.5–2 hours daily to core subjects:

Physics : Emphasise conceptual understanding, derivations, and solving numericals using NCERT and NCERT Exemplar.

: Emphasise conceptual understanding, derivations, and solving numericals using NCERT and NCERT Exemplar. Chemistry : Prioritise reaction mechanisms and problem-solving, particularly from NCERT resources.

: Prioritise reaction mechanisms and problem-solving, particularly from NCERT resources. Biology : Focus on diagrams, definitions, and conceptual clarity.

: Focus on diagrams, definitions, and conceptual clarity. Mathematics: Practice extensively from NCERT and Exemplar to strengthen problem-solving skills.

Importance of Breaks

To combat fatigue, Hingorani highlights the Pomodoro Technique:

Study for 25 minutes, followed by a 5-minute break.

After four such cycles, take a 15–30 minute break.

This method helps maintain focus and reduces stress.

Strategies for Success

Understand Syllabus Weightage : Allocate study time based on chapter importance in exams.

: Allocate study time based on chapter importance in exams. Analyse CBSE Sample Papers: Study question typology and marks distribution.

Sequential Study Approach:

Read NCERT thoroughly.

Solve NCERT and Exemplar questions.

Practice past year papers.

Simulate exam conditions with official sample papers.

Recommended Resources

Apart from apps and accessing YouTube channels, Hingorani suggests using the following:

Books: NCERT, NCERT Exemplar, and CBSE Competency-Focused Questions.

Revision Tools: Platforms like Quizlet and Studyrate for quick reviews.

Time Management

Effective time management is critical. Students should:

Create a weekly schedule balancing school, extracurriculars, and study.

Prioritize tasks using the Eisenhower Matrix, categorizing them by urgency and importance.

Proven quick revision techniques

Active Recall : Test knowledge by retrieving information from memory.

: Test knowledge by retrieving information from memory. Spaced Repetition : Review material at intervals for better retention.

: Review material at intervals for better retention. Mind Maps: Summarize chapters visually for quick revision.

Problem-solving skills

To excel in Physics and Mathematics, follow this four-step process:

Master theory and formulas first.

Practice problems daily with varying difficulty levels.

Use interactive simulation websites like PhET for better conceptual visualization.

Study with peers to explore different problem-solving approaches.

Common Pitfalls to Avoid