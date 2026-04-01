CBSE Class 12 History paper QR code redirects students to Orry's search page, netizens react

CBSE exams have recently attracted attention beyond academic performance due to unusual QR codes embedded in question papers. After the Class 12 Mathematics paper went viral for featuring a QR code that led students to Rick Astley’s "Never Gonna Give You Up" video, the Class 12 History paper has now sparked interest for a different reason.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The QR code printed on the Class 12 History board exam paper held on March 30 directs users to a search result for Orry, an internet personality. Students and social media users shared videos showing that scanning the QR code led to Orhan Awatramani, known as Orry. India Today verified this independently by scanning QR codes from two different History paper sets, confirming that the code links to Orry’s search page.

Instagram posts featuring this discovery quickly gained popularity, turning a routine exam security feature into a viral meme. Orry himself posted a video on Instagram scanning the History exam paper QR code, saying, "Oh, that's my dream. Oh my gosh! I am on the CBSE exam paper." The caption read, "CBSE paper is the new phuljadi packet."

Advertisement

This incident follows the earlier viral moment on March 9, when the Class 12 Mathematics paper’s QR code unexpectedly rickrolled students. The video of Rick Astley’s song became widely shared on social media. CBSE later confirmed the Mathematics paper’s authenticity and explained that QR codes are included as a security measure to verify exam paper genuineness, not to provide content.

These events highlight an unusual intersection of formal education and internet culture. QR codes are intended to enhance exam security, yet they have become gateways to memes, providing comic relief amid exam stress. The Maths rickroll amused students nationwide, and Orry’s appearance on the History paper continues this trend.

Advertisement

Students responded to the History QR code by posting screenshots and videos on social media, expressing amusement at the unexpected link. Many welcomed the light-hearted moment during the demanding exam period.

"Orry getting free promotion from CBSE was not in my 2026 bingo card. second prank after rickyroll. Ngl it's march. Anything can happen," a user wrote on X.

Orry getting free promotion from cbse was not in my 2026 bingo card 😭🤣🤣🤣. second prank after rickyroll



ngl it's march 😋 anything can happen — ♡ (@daisy_vibee) March 30, 2026

A second user commented, "CBSE EXTRAORDINARY HAIN (sic)."

A third user said, "I didn't know even CBSE required marketing. From 'Never gonna give you up' to orry on their QR code is crazy. Marketers take note!"

I didn't know even CBSE required marketing.



from 'Never gonna give you up' to orry on their QR code is crazy



marketers take note! — Shravika Jain (@shravi_aj) March 31, 2026

As of now, CBSE has not issued an official statement regarding the History paper QR code incident. However, during the Maths paper episode, the board reassured the public that exam security and integrity were intact.