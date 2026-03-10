CBSE responds to viral 'rickrolling' claim: QR code on Class 12 paper does not compromise security

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has addressed concerns raised online about a QR code printed on some Class 12 mathematics exam papers, stating that the authenticity and security of the question papers were not compromised.

The clarification comes after posts circulating on social media suggested that scanning a QR code on the board exam paper redirected users to the music video for Rick Astley's Never Gonna Give You Up a prank commonly referred to on the internet as "rickrolling".

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The Class 12 mathematics exam took place on March 9. Soon after the exam concluded, screenshots of the question paper began spreading online, with several students claiming that scanning the QR code led them to a video rather than exam-related information.

The claims quickly gained attention across social media platforms and forums such as Reddit, where users shared images and reacted humorously to the unexpected link appearing on an official exam document.

At the same time, not all students reported the same result. Some said that scanning the QR code on their exam papers simply displayed alphabet markers like "A" or "Q", rather than opening any external website. This led to confusion about whether the viral screenshot represented a rare case, a technical issue, or a misleading image being circulated online.

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In response, CBSE explained that board exam papers contain several built-in security features designed to verify the authenticity of the document in case of any suspected leak or breach. QR codes form part of this verification system.

Important Update:

Press Release issued by CBSE pic.twitter.com/HqhdjYo23q — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) March 10, 2026

The board acknowledged that in a few instances scanning one of the QR codes appeared to redirect to a YouTube video. However, CBSE emphasised that this did not affect the legitimacy of the exam paper.

"The question papers are genuine. The security of the question papers remains uncompromised," the board said in its statement.

CBSE also said it has taken note of the concerns raised by students and parents regarding the QR code issue. While reiterating that the integrity of the examination was not affected, the board added that precautionary steps would be taken to ensure such incidents do not occur in future examinations.

