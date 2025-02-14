CBSE flags dummy school after JEE topper scores 100 percentile, warns against alarming trend

In a revelation that has sent shockwaves through the education community, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) confirmed that SGN Public School in Nangloi, Delhi, where a recent JEE (Mains) topper studied, was disaffiliated last year. The student achieved a remarkable 100 percentile in this year’s exam, shining a light on the concerning practice of non-attending or "dummy" schools.

The CBSE issued a notification following a surprise inspection that revealed significant violations at SGN Public School, including the admission of students who do not attend classes. The board described the findings as alarming, indicating that the school was not in compliance with CBSE regulations.

"The Board has conducted a surprise inspection of the school by a two-member committee, and it established that the school was sponsoring non-attending students, among other violations of Board norms," CBSE stated in its release.

This incident has raised urgent questions about the educational practices that allow students to skip regular schooling in favor of coaching centers. While the student's success story is celebrated, it underscores the necessity for attending schools recognized by CBSE that adhere to national education standards.

CBSE also emphasized the role of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which advocates for a holistic educational approach that encompasses critical thinking, practical knowledge, and problem-solving skills. The board expressed concern that reliance on non-attending schools could hinder students’ overall development.

"Non-attending schools, often seen as a shortcut to exam success, do not align with NEP 2020’s goals. Regular schools provide a structured environment that supports learning, social interaction, and personal growth. Coaching centers can alleviate gaps, but they cannot substitute for the complete education offered by regular institutions," CBSE elaborated.

In light of these developments, the board urged students, parents, and educators to prioritize quality education and choose schools that meet national standards, ensuring a comprehensive learning experience that extends beyond examination success.

