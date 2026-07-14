CBSE makes third language mandatory to pass Class 10 from 2027-28 under NEP 2020 framework

Clearing a third language will now be mandatory for Class 10 students who want their Secondary School Examination pass certificate. The Central Board of Secondary Education has formally linked the requirement to the pass certificate under the National Education Policy 2020 framework, with the rule applying from the 2027-28 academic session.

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The subject will not appear in the Class 10 board examination, but students must clear the school-based internal assessment to qualify. Failing to do so will not go unaddressed: schools will be required to conduct a reassessment before final board results are declared.

What the circular says

According to a CBSE circular issued on July 10, students entering Class 10 from the 2027-28 academic year must clear the school-based third language assessment, referred to as R3, to receive the pass certificate. The changes will apply to students entering Class 9 in 2026-27 and Class 10 in 2027-28. Students currently in Class 10 and appearing for the 2026-27 board examinations are not affected.

A second chance for Class 9 students

For students in Class 9, the policy comes with a provision. Those who do not clear the third language assessment will still be promoted to Class 10 in 2027-28, but they must clear the pending Class 9 assessment while studying in Class 10. The provision prevents students from being held back but ensures the requirement cannot be bypassed entirely before secondary school completion.

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Three languages from Class 6

The July 10 circular follows an earlier directive issued on June 29, which announced that the three-language formula would be introduced from Class 6 beginning in the 2026-27 academic session. Under the revised structure, students will study three languages, with at least two being native to India.

Students in Classes 7, 8 and 9 who had already opted for an additional foreign language alongside English will be allowed to continue, but must also study a third language native to India. Previously, students typically dropped their third language after Class 8. The new policy extends that requirement through Class 9 from 2026-27 and through Class 10 from 2027-28.

The policy is being challenged in court

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The three-language framework has not gone unchallenged. A writ petition questioning CBSE's circulars on the three-language formula is currently under consideration, with petitioners asking the court to restore an earlier CBSE position, announced on April 9, that had pushed back compulsory implementation at the Class 9 level to the 2029-30 session.

The Ministry of Education responded with a nine-page counter-affidavit on July 13, filed by Subhash Chand, Under Secretary in the Department of School Education and Literacy, following a Supreme Court notice issued on May 27, 2026.

The Centre defended the policy on constitutional and public interest grounds, arguing that education falls under the Concurrent List, giving both Union and State governments the authority to implement NEP. The government also maintained that the three-language formula serves broader national objectives, promoting multilingualism, preserving Indian languages, supporting cognitive development and fostering national integration and cultural diversity.