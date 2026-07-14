Concor, Welspun Corp, PDS shares rallied up to 14% today; here's why

Container Corporation of India Ltd (Concor), Welspun Corp Ltd and PDS Ltd shares rallied up to 14 per cent in Tuesday's trade, driven by separate corporate developments. Welspun Corp gained 4 per cent on fresh large orders for supply of pipes for oil & gas export projects, from India facility, cumulatively valued at Rs 1,400 crore. PDS, a global fashion supply chain solutions company, rose 14 per cent after it entered a Sourcing as a Service (SaaS) contract with the global sourcing arm of a Leading French-Headquartered Global Supermarket to manage and operate the retailer’s textile sourcing operations across Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka and Turkey.

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In the case of Concor, the Navratna PSU advanced 6 per cent after reporting Q1FY27 EXIM handling volumes of 1,069kTEU, up 10 per cent YoY. It reported total (EXIM + Domestic) volume growth of 9 per cent YoY, 8 per cent above Nuvama's estimates.

"Assuming an unchanged handling/originating mix QoQ, total originating volumes are estimated to have grown 3 per cent YoY versus 4 per cent YoY decline for Indian Railways (IR) and 9 per cent above our estimates. We estimate a 200–250bp market share gain for CCRI QoQ/YoY in Q1FY27 (on an originating basis)," Nuvama said.

Following the developments, shares of PDS soared 14.43 per cent to hit a high of Rs 411.85 apiece. Concor climbed 5.85 per cent to Rs 492.10 apiece. Welspun Corp Ltd rose 4.22 per cent to Rs 1,687.90 apiece.

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PDS

PDS said the partnership is a multi-year one, where the company will provide end-to-end sourcing, supply chain services through a dedicated operating subsidiary, supporting the French retailer's textile sourcing strategy with a more agile sourcing model. PDS expects to manage apparel sourcing valued at over $250 million of FOB Volume annually.

Sanjay Jain, Group CEO, said: "This partnership is a testament to the capabilities we have built across our global sourcing platform. Through sustained investments in digital capabilities, technology and operational excellence, we have created a scalable and agile operating model that enables us to support the evolving sourcing needs of leading global retailers. We look forward to delivering this partnership with excellence while creating long-term value for all our stakeholders."

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Welspun Corp

The company said its consolidated global order book has now scaled to Rs 23,650 crore or $2.5 billion, reinforcing strong revenue visibility and providing continuity of operations across both our India and USA manufacturing assets.

"This order book is scheduled for execution over FY27 and FY28, positioning the company for sustained growth momentum over the next two fiscal years," the company said.

Concor

Nuvama said Concor may face up to 2–4 percentage points impact on EXIM volume growth in the medium term on JNPA connection on DFC. It has a target of Rs 600 on the stock. At the prevailing price, the stock trades at 13.1 times estimated FY28E EV/Ebitda, it said.