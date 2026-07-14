Alpine Texworld IPO opens today: Should subscribe or avoid? Here's what analysts say

The initial public offering (IPO) of Alpine Texworld kick-off for subscription on Tuesday, July 14 as the textile player is offering its shares in the range of Rs 100-105 apeice. Investors can apply for a minimum of 142 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. The issue will close for bidding on Thursday, July 16.

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The IPO of Alpine Texworld is entirely a fresh share sale of 1,20,24,000 equity shares worth Rs 126 crore. Net proceeds from the issue shall be utilized towards financing the cost of setting up a new weaving unit at proposed manufacturing unit-3 to expand its production capabilities to produce grey fabric at Ahmedabad, pre-payment or repayment of debt and general corporate purposes.

Incorporated in February 2016, Ahmedabad-based Alpine Texworld is engaged in dyeing and processing fabrics, focusing on producing high-quality textiles. It has two manufacturing units. The manufacturing facilities are well-equipped for specialized dyeing and finishing, offering a diversified range of products to garment manufacturers and traders.

Brokerages firms largely have a constructive medium- to long-term view on the issue, citing its vertically integrated manufacturing model, capacity expansion plans, improving profitability and investments in solar power that could enhance cost efficiency and margins. Its strong FY26 financial performance, healthy return ratios and debt reduction plans are seen as key positives.

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Investments in 10.3 MW of captive solar power are likely to enhance cost competitiveness and margin resilience, while its strong financial track record, improving profitability, superior return ratios and expected balance sheet deleveraging post-IPO provide additional confidence in its long-term earnings potential, said SMIFS.

"Considering the company's integrated manufacturing platform, strategic capacity expansion, improving financial profile and favourable industry tailwinds, we recommend subscribing to the issue from a medium- to long-term investment perspective," it added.

For the financial year ended on March 31, 2026, Alpine Texworld reported a net profit of Rs 21.72 crore with a revenue of Rs 350.18 crore. The company clocked a net profit of Rs 8.63 crore with a revenue of Rs 237.66 crore for the financial year 2024-25. At the current valuations, the company commands a market capitalization little more than 400 crore.

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Alpine Texworld is valued at a P/E multiple of 12.8 times based on FY26 diluted EPS of Rs. 8.2. Considering the company's integrated manufacturing platform, strategic presence in Gujarat's textile ecosystem, ongoing capacity expansion, improving profitability and healthy return ratios, we believe the valuation is reasonable, said BP Equities, suggesting a 'subscribe' rating on the issue.

However, analysts also caution that the textile business remains highly competitive, recent margin expansion may be difficult to sustain, and the IPO valuation appears rich to some. Elevated leverage and execution risks around expansion also remain key monitorables, resulting in a mixed risk-reward profile.

FY26 reflects benefits from integration and solar investments, with ROE at 33.85 per cent and ROCE at 17.56 per cent. PAT margin surged to 6.34 per cent in FY26, which may be difficult to sustain in the highly competitive textile industry, said Swastika Investmart.

"The IPO is priced at around 18.49 times FY26 earnings, which looks slightly expensive for a commoditized business. Debt-to-Equity stands at 2.35 times, though a significant portion of IPO proceeds will be used for debt reduction. Small IPO size and mixed risk-reward lead to a 'neutral' rating," it added.

Alpine Texworld has not allocated any shares to anchor investors as the company has reserve only 1 per cent share for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs), while non-institutional investors have 29 per cent of the allocation in the IPO. Retail investors will get 70 per cent shares in the IPO.

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Alpine Texworld is a vertically integrated textile manufacturer focused on cotton yarn and grey fabric, with operations based in Gujarat. It reported strong financial growth in FY26, with revenue rising 47.3 per cent to Rs 342 crore and profit after tax more than doubling to Rs 21.7 crore, supported by higher sales and subsidiary integration, said Ventura Securities.

"It also delivered healthy profitability and return ratios. The IPO proceeds will primarily fund a new manufacturing unit to expand grey fabric capacity, repay debt and strengthen operational efficiency through continued investments in backward integration and renewable energy," it added with a 'subscribe' rating.

D&A Financial Services is the sole book running lead manager for the Alpine Texworld and Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE on Tuesday, July 21. Last heard, it was commanding a grey market premium of Rs 5 apeice, suggesting an up to 5 per cent listing pop for the investors.