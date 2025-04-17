Class 10, 12 CBSE boards 2025 results out on this date in May: Here’s how to check your marks

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 and 12 results for 2025 between May 1 and 10, marking an earlier release compared to last year’s declaration on May 13. Students awaiting their CBSE Result 2025 should stay alert as the Board prepares to publish the outcome by the first week of May.

Advertisement

Once declared, students can check and download their CBSE Class 10 and 12 marksheets from the official websites:

According to the CBSE date sheet, this year’s Class 10 board exams were conducted from February 15 to March 18, while Class 12 exams ran from February 15 to April 4.

How to check CBSE Result 2025 online:

Visit cbse.gov.in Click on the “CBSE Result 2025 Class 10” or “Class 12” link Enter your Roll Number, Date of Birth, and Admit Card ID Submit the details View, download, and print your provisional marksheet for future use

Students should keep their admit card 2025 handy while checking the result.

Advertisement

In case of internet issues or website crashes, results can also be checked via SMS. Send a message to 7738299899 using the following format:

For Class 10: CBSE10

For Class 12: Replace CBSE10 with CBSE12

With results just around the corner, students and parents are advised to regularly check the official portals and keep login credentials ready for a smooth experience on result day.