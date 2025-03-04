Class-10 mathematics paper leaked on WhatsApp group: UP Board's probe on

A case has been registered against the person in charge of an examination centre in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly sharing the Class 10 mathematics question paper on an official WhatsApp group. The incident took place at Chaudhary BL Inter College in Etah district during the morning hours of the exam day.

According to education department officials, the test was in progress when Anju Yadav, the centre in charge, posted the question paper on the WhatsApp group at 9:37 am. The group included 125 officials, among them the Etah District Magistrate, District School Inspector (DIOS), Static Magistrate, Sector Magistrate, and the Centre Superintendent.

Case filed, probe underway

Static Magistrate Brijesh Kumar noticed the paper in the group and immediately sought an explanation from Yadav. The question paper was then withdrawn, and the matter was reported to District School Inspector Dr Indrajit Singh.

Kumar filed a complaint at Jaithra Police Station on Saturday night, following which a case was registered under the Uttar Pradesh Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. Yadav’s phone has been confiscated as part of the investigation.

Authorities are now probing whether the leaked paper was shared beyond the WhatsApp group. Officials have warned that strict action will be taken if any malpractice is uncovered during the exams.

The Uttar Pradesh Board has been intensifying efforts to prevent cheating and ensure exam integrity. However, this incident has raised concerns about security at examination centres and how question papers are handled.

(With PTI inputs)