CUET UG results out: Here are the different admission procedures for DU, JNU & Jamia- Check details

With the CUET UG 2025 results now out, the race is officially on for seats at India’s premier universities. The Common University Entrance Test (Undergraduate) has become the primary gateway into institutions like Delhi University (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), all of which are gearing up for admissions in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

Delhi University

At Delhi University, admissions will proceed through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS), expected to launch in August. Students must register on the CSAS portal, paying ₹250 for general applicants and ₹100 for SC/ST/PwBD categories, after which they can list preferred colleges and courses. Unlike previous years, DU no longer considers Class 12 marks for merit rankings, relying instead on CUET UG scores, with board marks used only to break ties.

The DU process will unfold in phases—choice filling, merit list announcements, seat allotments, and document verification. Spot rounds may be held if vacancies remain. For science aspirants eyeing BSc (Hons) courses, Physics, Chemistry, and Maths in Class 12 with at least 55% marks is mandatory. BTech hopefuls will need valid JEE Main scores and a minimum of 60% in PCM.

Advertisement

Jawaharlal Nehru University

JNU, meanwhile, will follow its own independent counselling system, based entirely on CUET UG scores. While the precise dates are pending, admissions are expected to begin between mid and late July.

Required documents include the CUET admit card, application form, Class 10 and 12 mark sheets, identity proof, and any applicable caste or disability certificates. Programmes like BA (Hons) in foreign languages such as French, German, and Spanish remain among the most sought-after.

Jamia Millia Islamia

Jamia Millia Islamia will adopt a hybrid approach. Most undergraduate seats will be filled via CUET UG scores, except for BTech, BArch, and BDS programmes, which will admit students through JEE Main, NATA, and NEET respectively.

Admissions will occur via online counselling, anchored on NTA-generated merit lists. Required documents span the CUET application form and admit card, academic certificates, ID proofs, photos, transfer and migration certificates, and, for international students, passports, visas, medical fitness proofs, and residence permits.

Advertisement

CUET results

CUET UG 2025 results also revealed notable subject-wise trends. In English (subject code 101), over a million students registered, with the top score reaching 241.96. Women clinched the first and third ranks, while a student from Delhi secured second. Hindi followed with a highest score of 238.06 among 121,004 test-takers. Regional languages like Assamese and Bengali saw modest participation, with top scores of 220.00 and 244.00 respectively. Remarkably, only one student in India achieved a 100 percentile in four out of five subjects—a sign of the intense competition.