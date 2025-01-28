Delhi HC orders crackdown on 300+ ‘dummy’ schools on fake admissions, students skipping classes

The Delhi High Court has ordered CBSE and the Delhi government to take strict action against “dummy” schools that allow students to take board exams without attending classes. The issue was highlighted on January 27, 2025, when a bench led by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela called out the practice as fraudulent and ordered an immediate crackdown.

What are ‘dummy’ schools?

According to the court, these schools facilitate students who skip regular classes to focus on coaching for competitive exams but still appear for board exams under the false pretence of meeting attendance requirements. In some cases, these schools are also used to exploit Delhi domicile benefits for out-of-state students seeking admission under the capital’s quota.

“Students spend time in coaching centres instead of schools, yet are allowed to appear for board exams based on fabricated attendance records,” the bench remarked, directing inspections by CBSE and the Delhi government to curb the malpractice.

Delhi government and CBSE’s response

The Delhi government counsel claimed there was no concept of “dummy” schools in the state and argued that concerns about fake admissions were exaggerated. However, CBSE admitted to having already taken action against over 300 such schools nationwide.

The court remained unsatisfied, ordering both the Delhi government and CBSE to file detailed affidavits outlining steps taken to address the issue. The bench emphasised the need for surveys and surprise inspections to identify and act against these schools.

The broader impact of dummy schools

The matter extends beyond Delhi, with claims that dummy schools are being used to secure Delhi domicile-based reservations for medical courses. Petitioner Rajeev Aggarwal argued that students from other states falsely claim migration to Delhi to exploit quota benefits, taking seats meant for bona fide residents.

The court criticized the state’s education department, pointing out that even popular media, such as web series based on Kota’s coaching hub, highlight the misuse of dummy schools. “Your department doesn’t seem to have seen it,” the court quipped.

The Delhi High Court has directed the authorities to collect data through surveys and share findings with CBSE. Both agencies have been tasked with ensuring legal action against schools engaged in fraudulent activities.

The case will be revisited in May, with the court expecting substantial progress in eliminating dummy schools from the system.