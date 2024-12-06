DU SOL exam date sheet 2025: University announces semester exam timetable, check how to download

The University of Delhi School of Open Learning (DU SOL) has announced the exam schedule for undergraduate programs for 2025. This schedule is for students enrolled in BA (Hons), BA Programme, BCom, and BCom (Hons) courses.

You can download the detailed exam timetable as a PDF from the DU SOL official website at exam.du.ac.in. The timetable includes exams for Part 1, Part 2, and Part 3, covering semesters I, III, and V. Both regular Delhi University college students and DU SOL students will have their exams on the same dates.

Key Dates:

- BA (Hons) exams begin: December 12, 2024

- Exams for all programs end: January 14, 2025

- Exam timing: 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM on specified dates.

How to Download the Exam Date Sheet

Students can follow these steps to download the DU semester exam date sheet:

1. Visit the official website of DU SOL, i.e., exam.du.ac.into

2. Locate the exam portal on the homepage

3. A new page will appear, displaying link to the date sheet

4. Go to the date sheet section and click on the option to view the list of programs to download the date sheet.

5. Save the date sheet on your devices and consider printing a copy for easy reference.

The university advises all candidates to regularly check the official site for the latest updates regarding the examinations.

Placement season

On the other hand, Delhi University (DU) began its placement drive on December 4 and 5, held at the conference centre near the Botany Department, Gate Number 4.

Concurrently, Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) at Delhi University has concluded its 2023-24 placement season, securing over 500 job offers from more than 135 companies across 15 sectors, including consulting, finance, startups, tax and advisory, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), and insurance. SRCC has seen a 29% increase in the number of companies recruiting this year.