From 95.2% to 100%: Ranchi student achieves perfect 500/500 CBSE score after re-evaluation

A student from Ranchi has moved from an initial score of 95.2 % to a perfect 100% by scoring 500 out of 500 in the CBSE Class 12 Board Examination 2026 after opting for re-evaluation, placing her among the country’s highest scorers in the commerce stream.

Avani Kejriwal, a commerce student of Delhi Public School SAIL Township, Dhurwa, had first received her result when the CBSE declared Class 12 scores on May 13. Although her family was satisfied with the result, Avani felt her performance needed a closer review and applied for re-evaluation of her answer sheets. After the process was completed, her total rose to 500 out of 500, with full marks in English Core, Accountancy, Business Studies, Economics and Applied Mathematics. She also scored 99 in her additional subject, Graphics.

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Speaking about the decision, Avani said she had complete faith in her hard work and performance, which led her to seek a re-evaluation. “When the results were declared, I was not fully satisfied with my score. I believed my answers deserved another review, and I had confidence in the effort I had put in throughout the year,” she said. She credited her parents, teachers and mentor, Sachit Sir, for their support.

Avani said her academic approach was disciplined and target-based rather than centred on the number of hours spent studying. She said her routine focused on meeting daily targets, with two or three planned topics completed each day, regardless of the time required. She also advised students to use social media responsibly and in moderation so that it does not affect academic priorities.

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Who is Avani?

Avani is the daughter of businessman Mitesh Kejriwal and homemaker Poonam Kejriwal. She plans to pursue higher studies in business management and has already appeared for the CUET-UG 2026 examination. She said she hopes to become an entrepreneur and set up her own business in the future.

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DPS Ranchi principal Dr Jaya Chauhan congratulated the student on her achievement and described it as a reflection of determination, focus and effective guidance. “Her success not only brings laurels to DPS Ranchi but also inspires countless students to strive for excellence,” the principal was quoted as saying by PTI.