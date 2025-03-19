GATE 2025 results out: IIT Roorkee releases scorecards; Check how to download

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has officially announced the results for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can access their results by visiting the official website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

The GATE 2025 examination was conducted on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, covering a total of 30 test papers. A provisional answer key was released on February 27, allowing candidates to raise objections until March 1, 2025.

The exam format included three types of questions: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions, designed to assess candidates’ knowledge and problem-solving skills.

How to Check GATE 2025 Results

Candidates can follow these steps to check their GATE 2025 results:

Visit gate2025.iitr.ac.in. Click on the 'GATE 2025 Result' link on the homepage. A new page will open; enter your credentials and click 'Submit.' The GATE 2025 result will be displayed on the screen. Review your results, download, and print for future reference.

Additionally, candidates can also click on the direct link available on the website to download their results.

Details on GATE Scorecards

The GATE scorecards contain essential information, including:

Candidate’s Name and Photograph: For identification.

GATE 2025 Registration Number: A unique ID assigned at registration.

Examination Paper and Code: The specific subject paper attempted.

Marks Obtained: Raw or normalized marks out of 100.

GATE Score: The final score is based on performance.

Qualifying Marks: The minimum marks required to qualify for the paper.

Validity: The scorecard is valid for three years from the date of declaration.

All India Rank (AIR): The rank achieved among all candidates for that paper.

Score Calculation Methodology

GATE exam scores are calculated differently depending on whether the exam was single-session or multi-session. For single-session exams, scores are based on raw marks, while for multi-session exams, raw marks are normalized to ensure fairness across sessions. These adjusted or raw marks are then used to calculate the final GATE Score, alongside the qualifying marks for each subject.

Candidates are encouraged to stay connected to the official website for detailed information regarding the GATE 2025 recruitment process.