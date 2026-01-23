IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 out, qualified candidates to appear for mains on February 1

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025, bringing clarity for thousands of banking aspirants who appeared for the examination last month.

Candidates who took the preliminary exam for the post of Office Assistant (Clerk) under Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) can now check and download their results from the official IBPS website, ibps.in, by logging in with their credentials.

The IBPS RRB Clerk preliminary examination was conducted on December 6, 7, 13 and 14, 2025, across multiple centres nationwide.

Candidates who have cleared the prelims will now move a step closer to final selection, with the IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Exam scheduled for February 1, 2026.

How to check IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025

To access the result, candidates should visit the official IBPS website at ibps.in and click on the link for IBPS RRB Clerk Preliminary Results. After selecting the Office Assistant (Clerk) option, candidates will be redirected to the login page.

They must enter their registration number or roll number along with their date of birth or password. Once the details are submitted, the result will appear on the screen and can be downloaded for future reference.

What’s next after the prelims?

The IBPS RRB Clerk recruitment process consists of two stages, the preliminary examination and the main examination. Candidates who qualify in the prelims are eligible to appear for the mains exam.

There is no interview stage for the Office Assistant (Clerk) post. Final selection will be based solely on performance in the mains examination.

Candidates who clear both stages will be appointed as Clerks (Office Assistants) in participating Regional Rural Banks across the country.

With the prelims results now declared, shortlisted candidates are advised to focus on mains preparation, as the exam date is approaching. Aspirants should also keep checking the official IBPS website for updates related to admit cards, exam guidelines and scorecards.