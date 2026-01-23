Adani Green Energy Q3 earnings: Adani Green Energy Limited on Friday reported its Q3 earnings. Net profit crashed 99% to Rs 5 crore in Q3 of this fiscal against Rs 474 crore in the December 2024 quarter However, total income in Q3 rose to Rs 2837 crore against Rs 1993 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose 11.9% to Rs 2618 crore in Q3 against Rs 2072 crore in the year ago period. EBITDA rose 19.2% to Rs 2241 crore.

Earnings per share (EPS) in Q3 fell to Rs 0.38 in negative against Rs 2.92 in the year ago quarter.

The earnings were announced during market hours today. Adani Green Energy stock slipped 12.54% to Rs 790.95. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 1.29 lakh crore.

Ashish Khanna, CEO of Adani Green Energy, said, “In calendar year 2026, Adani Green Energy has continued its exceptional growth trajectory, adding 5.6 GW of renewable energy capacity—representing nearly 14% of all new solar and wind capacity installed across India. This achievement further cements our position as the country’s leading green energy provider, with our operational capacity now reaching 17.2 GW. Our landmark Khavda project, the world’s largest renewable energy installation, is progressing at an accelerated pace. We are on track for deployment of one of the world's largest single-location battery energy storage project in coming months. Our hydro pumped storage project on Chitravathi river in Andhra Pradesh is also on track."

