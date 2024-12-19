IIM CAT 2024 results declared: 14 students get 100 percentile; Check how to download results on iimcat.ac.in

IIM Calcutta has officially announced the results of the much-anticipated Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024, revealing that 14 students achieved a perfect score of 100 percentile. Candidates who took the exam can now view their results on the official website, iimcat.ac.in, by entering their application login ID and password, or they can follow the direct link provided online.

Out of a total of 329,000 registered candidates, 293,000 participated in the exam, with a notable representation from engineering students and male candidates. Among the 14 students scoring 100 percentile, 13 were engineers, and the gender breakdown showed 13 males and just one female.

Additionally, 29 candidates scored 99.99 percentile, with 25 of them from engineering and four from non-engineering backgrounds, predominantly male (27 males to 2 females). Another 30 students attained a score of 99.98 percentile.

The IIM's official announcement emphasized that the website (https://iimcat.ac.in) is the sole authorized platform for information regarding CAT 2024, underlining the importance of accessing results through this official channel.

Demographics of registered candidates:

- General: 67.53%

- NC-OBC: 16.91%

- SC: 8.51%

- ST: 2.25%

- EWS: 4.80%

- PwD: 0.44%

How to check IIM CAT 2024 results:

1. Visit the official website: iimcat.ac.in.

2. Log in with your registered credentials.

3. View and download your scorecard.

4. Print a copy for future reference.

Details about CAT 2024:

The CAT 2024 exam took place on November 24, 2024, across 389 test centers in 170 cities and was conducted in three shifts: 8:30 AM - 10:30 AM, 12:30 PM - 2:30 PM, and 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM. Each section of the test lasted 40 minutes, totaling 120 minutes. Following the release of the provisional answer key on December 3 and the final key on December 17, the objection window closed on December 5, confirming no changes to the final key.

What's the next step?

As the results are out, IIMs will soon announce shortlists for the subsequent admission round based on CAT scores and individual institute criteria. Additionally, 86 non-IIM institutions will accept CAT 2024 scores for their management programs. Candidates are encouraged to check the registration status of their chosen institutions on the CAT website before applying.

This year, CAT scores will not only be utilized by the 20 IIMs, including prestigious institutions such as IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, and IIM Calcutta, but also by 91 non-IIM institutions for admissions to their management programs.