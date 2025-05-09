As sirens blared and blackouts were enforced across several border districts, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Thursday announced the postponement of its CA exams in 12 cities amid growing tension between India and Pakistan.

"In partial modification of the Institute’s Important Announcement No. 13-CA (EXAM)/2025 dated 13th January 2025, it is announced for general information that in view of the tense and security situation in the Country, the remaining papers of Chartered Accountants Final, Intermediate and Post Qualification Course Examinations [International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT AT)] May 2025 from 9th May 2025 to 14th May 2025, stand postponed," read the ICAI's official statement.

The situation follows India’s military response to the Pahalgam terror attack under Operation Sindoor, which has led to heightened cross-border threats and operational alerts across northern India.

The ongoing ICAI May 2025 Examination schedule is as follows:

CA Inter

Group I: May 3, 5, 7

Group II: May 9, 11, 14

CA Final

Group I: May 2, 4, 6

Group II: May 8, 10, 13

Meanwhile, schools in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat, West Bengal, and Bihar have also been shut down in border areas. Police leave has been cancelled, and district administrations are on high alert.