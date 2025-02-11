JEE Main 2025 Session 1 results out: 14 candidates score perfect percentile, check how to download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 1 2025. The results, released today, are available on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Fourteen candidates have achieved a perfect 100 percentile in this session. The NTA also briefly posted a JEE Main 2025 result link on February 10, but candidates encountered internal server errors when attempting to download scorecards.

List of toppers:

To access their results, candidates will need to log in to the website using their application number and date of birth. The scorecard for the BE, BTech paper 1 is also available for download.

Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in. Click on the JEE Main 2025 results link on the homepage. Enter the required details—application number, password or date of birth, and the security pin. Click “Submit” to see the result. Download and save the result for future reference.

The JEE Main Session 1 exams were conducted on January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, and 30. A total of 13,00,273 candidates appeared for the BE, BTech paper 1 and the BArch and BPlanning paper 2. The final answer key for JEE Main 2025 has also been released today.

Candidates who meet the minimum qualifying marks or the JEE Main cut-off percentile for their respective categories will be eligible for BE, BTech admission. The top 2.5 lakh rank holders will qualify to appear for the JEE Advanced exam, conducted by IIT Kanpur for admissions into IITs.

Expected Cut-off Scores:

Based on last year’s trends and this year’s exam analysis, a score between 173 and 236 is considered a good score in JEE Main 2025. The expected JEE Main NTA scores and cut-offs for various categories are as follows:

