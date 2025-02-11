JEE Main 2025 Session 1 results out? Site login error delays access; here’s how to check your score

The much-awaited JEE Main 2025 Session 1 results are out. Candidates can now check their scores on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the results today, but the result link initially faced technical issues, causing temporary inconvenience. Officials are working to restore full access promptly.

To view their results, candidates must log in using their roll number and password. Once the link is operational, they can follow these steps to access their scorecard:

Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in. Click on the JEE Main 2025 results link on the homepage. Enter the required details—application number, password or date of birth, and the security pin. Click “Submit” to see the result. Download and save the result for future reference.

The JEE Main 2025 Session 1 exam was held on January 22, 23, 24, 28, and 29 for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech) and on January 30 for Paper 2 (B.Arch/B.Planning). The scorecard reflects the candidate’s normalized percentile scores for Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, along with the overall aggregate percentile.

NTA had released the final answer key for Paper 1 on February 9, 2025. Candidates who wish to review their submitted responses can access the answer key on the same official portal.

Direct access to the results will be restored soon. Candidates are advised to remain patient and check back later if they encounter issues accessing the site.