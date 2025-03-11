JEE Main 2025 Session 2 schedule released: Key dates, shifts, and exam pattern; Details here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the schedule for JEE Main 2025 Session 2. The exams will be conducted on April 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, and 9.
Paper 1 (BE/BTech) is scheduled for April 2, 3, 4, and 7, with two shifts per day—9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 6 pm. Additionally, one BE/BTech exam will be held on April 8 in the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.
Paper 2A (BArch), Paper 2B (B Planning), and the combined Paper 2A & 2B (BArch and BPlanning) will take place on April 9 from 9 am to 12:30 pm.
Candidates can visit jeemain.nta.nic.in for full details.
JEE Main 2025: Exam Format
Papers Offered
Paper 1: For BE/BTech admissions at NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs. Also serves as the JEE Advanced eligibility test for IIT aspirants.
Paper 2A: For BArch admissions.
Paper 2B: For BPlanning admissions.
Mode of Examination
Paper 1: Computer-Based Test (CBT).
Paper 2A: Mathematics and Aptitude in CBT mode, Drawing Test on A4 sheets (offline).
Paper 2B: Mathematics, Aptitude, and Planning-based questions in CBT mode.
Language Options
JEE Main 2025 will be conducted in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, and Urdu. Candidates must select their preferred language at registration, as changes won’t be allowed later.
Marking Scheme & Duration
Paper 1:
Subjects: Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry.
Section A: MCQs with negative marking.
Section B: Numerical value-based questions (negative marking applies).
Duration: 3 hours (4 hours for PwD candidates).
Paper 2A & 2B:
Mix of MCQs, numerical value questions, and drawing/planning-based questions.
Duration:
Individual Paper 2A or 2B: 3 hours (4 hours for PwD candidates).
Combined Paper 2A & 2B: 3 hours 30 minutes (4 hours 10 minutes for PwD candidates).
Why Two Sessions?
Syllabus & Results
The detailed syllabus is available on the official website. Results will be published after each session, and the final ranking will consider the best performance from both attempts.
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today