JEE Main 2025 Session 2 schedule released: Key dates, shifts, and exam pattern; Details here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the schedule for JEE Main 2025 Session 2. The exams will be conducted on April 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, and 9.

Paper 1 (BE/BTech) is scheduled for April 2, 3, 4, and 7, with two shifts per day—9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 6 pm. Additionally, one BE/BTech exam will be held on April 8 in the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Paper 2A (BArch), Paper 2B (B Planning), and the combined Paper 2A & 2B (BArch and BPlanning) will take place on April 9 from 9 am to 12:30 pm.

Candidates can visit jeemain.nta.nic.in for full details.

JEE Main 2025: Exam Format

Papers Offered

Paper 1 : For BE/BTech admissions at NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs. Also serves as the JEE Advanced eligibility test for IIT aspirants.

Paper 2A : For BArch admissions.

Paper 2B: For BPlanning admissions.

Mode of Examination

Paper 1 : Computer-Based Test (CBT).

Paper 2A : Mathematics and Aptitude in CBT mode, Drawing Test on A4 sheets (offline).

Paper 2B: Mathematics, Aptitude, and Planning-based questions in CBT mode.

Language Options

JEE Main 2025 will be conducted in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, and Urdu. Candidates must select their preferred language at registration, as changes won’t be allowed later.

Marking Scheme & Duration

Paper 1 : Subjects: Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. Section A: MCQs with negative marking. Section B: Numerical value-based questions (negative marking applies). Duration : 3 hours (4 hours for PwD candidates).

Paper 2A & 2B : Mix of MCQs, numerical value questions, and drawing/planning-based questions. Duration : Individual Paper 2A or 2B: 3 hours (4 hours for PwD candidates). Combined Paper 2A & 2B: 3 hours 30 minutes (4 hours 10 minutes for PwD candidates).



Why Two Sessions?

Score Improvement: You get a second chance to do better on the exam.

You get a second chance to do better on the exam. Learning from Mistakes: After the first session, you can see what you did wrong and study to fix those issues for the second session.

After the first session, you can see what you did wrong and study to fix those issues for the second session. Less Pressure: If something unexpected happens that messes up your performance in the first session (illness, technical difficulties, etc.), you have another attempt and don't have to wait a whole year.

If something unexpected happens that messes up your performance in the first session (illness, technical difficulties, etc.), you have another attempt and don't have to wait a whole year. Best Score Counts: Only your higher score from either of the two sessions will be used to determine your final ranking.

Syllabus & Results

The detailed syllabus is available on the official website. Results will be published after each session, and the final ranking will consider the best performance from both attempts.