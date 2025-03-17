NEET PG 2025: Exam to be held on June 15 in two shifts. Check details on eligibility, syllabus and more

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Post-Graduation (NEET-PG) 2025 will be conducted on June 15, 2025.

The exam will be held in a computer-based format across various test centres in two shifts -- Shift 1: 9:00 am to 12:30 pm and Shift 2: 3:30 pm to 7:00 pm.

Related Articles

Aspiring doctors aiming for admission to MD, MS, and PG Diploma programs must take NEET PG, as it is the sole entrance exam for postgraduate medical courses in India.

NBEMS will soon release the official information bulletin on its website (natboard.edu.in), detailing eligibility criteria, syllabus, exam pattern, application process, and other essential guidelines. The online application process is expected to begin shortly after the bulletin's release, and candidates are advised to submit their applications on time to avoid last-minute issues.

NEET PG assesses candidates on subjects outlined in the Graduate Medical Education Regulations issued by the Medical Council of India (MCI), including Anatomy, Pathology, Pharmacology, Surgery, Medicine, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Pediatrics, and more.

After the exam, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will oversee the counselling process for 50% of All India Quota (AIQ) seats, while state counselling authorities will manage the remaining 50% state quota seats. The counselling process involves multiple rounds of registrations, choice filling, seat allotments, and reporting to allotted institutes.

All MBBS course students are required to complete their internship after the course, without which they would not be eligible for the NEET PG Exam. The internship completion deadline for all NEET PG aspirants has been set for July 31, 2025, ensuring that all candidates meet the necessary eligibility criteria to appear for the examination.