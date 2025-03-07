scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
Education
Exams
NEET UG 2025 last date of registration today: Check other key dates, how to apply & more

Feedback

NEET UG 2025 last date of registration today: Check other key dates, how to apply & more

The NTA has cautioned applicants against last-minute submissions, advising them to apply well in advance to avoid potential technical issues.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
NEET UG 2025 registration ends March 7: Check key dates NEET UG 2025 registration ends March 7: Check key dates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the application window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2025 will close today, March 7, 2025. Aspiring medical, dental, and AYUSH students are urged to submit their applications via the official website, neet.nta.nic.in, before the deadline.

The NTA has cautioned applicants against last-minute submissions, advising them to apply well in advance to avoid potential technical issues.

Related Articles

Key Dates for NEET UG 2025:

  • Last Date to Register: March 7, 2025
  • Correction Window: March 9 - 11, 2025
  • Exam Date: May 4, 2025 (2 PM - 5 PM)
  • Exam City Intimation Slip: April 26, 2025
  • Admit Card Release: May 1, 2025
  • Answer Key Release: To be announced
  • Result Date (Tentative): June 14, 2025

Application fees vary depending on the candidate's category:

  • General: ₹1,700
  • OBC-NCL/General-EWS: ₹1,600
  • SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender: ₹1,000
  • Test Centres Outside India: ₹9,500

How to Apply:

  1. Visit neet.nta.nic.in.
  2. Click on the 'NEET(UG)-2025 Registration and Online Application Form' link.
  3. Register and log in.
  4. Fill out the application form.
  5. Upload required documents.
  6. Pay the application fee.
  7. Submit the form.
  8. Download and save the confirmation page.

NEET UG serves as the gateway to various undergraduate programs, including MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, veterinary, nursing, and other life sciences courses across India. The examination is one of the country's most competitive, attracting many candidates each year.

Published on: Mar 07, 2025, 11:00 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement