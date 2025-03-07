NEET UG 2025 last date of registration today: Check other key dates, how to apply & more

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the application window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2025 will close today, March 7, 2025. Aspiring medical, dental, and AYUSH students are urged to submit their applications via the official website, neet.nta.nic.in, before the deadline.
The NTA has cautioned applicants against last-minute submissions, advising them to apply well in advance to avoid potential technical issues.
Key Dates for NEET UG 2025:
Application fees vary depending on the candidate's category:
How to Apply:
NEET UG serves as the gateway to various undergraduate programs, including MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, veterinary, nursing, and other life sciences courses across India. The examination is one of the country's most competitive, attracting many candidates each year.
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today