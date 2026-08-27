NEET PG 2026 exam day rules candidates cannot afford to miss: Entry time, dress code, exam pattern and more

The admit card needs a passport-style photograph pasted on it, 35x45 mm, white background, with the face and head filling about 75% of the frame, and the candidate's name and photo date visible on it.
Three things to carry without fail:
- A printed NEET PG 2026 admit card with the photograph affixed
- A photocopy of your permanent or provisional MCI/SMC registration
- A valid, unexpired photo ID (driving licence, voter ID, PAN, Aadhaar, passport, etc.)
What stays at home:
- Phones, smartwatches, calculators or any electronic device
- Pens, pencils, erasers, notepads, books or any stationery
- Jewellery or other ornaments
- Home-cooked food, packaged snacks, soft drinks or water bottles
- Bags, pouches, wallets, caps or belts
Getting into the exam hall
Entry closes firmly at 8:30 AM, arrive after that, and you're locked out- no exceptions. Once inside, candidates go through ID verification, thumb impression capture, a digital photo, and standard security frisking before being seated.
The exam day timeline:
- 7:00 AM: Reporting begins
- 8:30 AM: Last entry allowed
- 8:45 AM: Login window opens
- 8:50 AM: Candidates permitted to log in
- 9:00 AM: Exam begins
- 12:30 PM: Exam ends
During the exam: know the scoring, don't rush
NEET PG follows a strict marking scheme, and negative marking applies to wrong answers, so guessing isn't worth the risk. Skipping a question you're unsure of costs nothing, since unattempted questions aren't penalised.
Exam pattern at a glance:
- Mode: Online
- Medium: English only
- Duration: 3 hours 30 minutes
- Total marks: 800
- Number of questions: 200
- Question type: Multiple-choice
- Negative marking: Yes
Candidates are advised to stay composed through the paper; rushing tends to hurt scores more than help, and to review every answer before the final submission.
Dress code: no official rule, but some restrictions apply
NBEMS hasn't laid out a formal dress code, but comfort is recommended, along with a few restrictions:
For female candidates:
- Skip jewellery, heavy accessories or anything metallic
- Avoid full-sleeved outfits
- Stick to simple, decent clothing, no designer or party wear
For male candidates:
- No metallic items allowed
- Sacred threads are not permitted
- Footwear must not fully cover the feet
- Formal or casual wear is fine, but avoid outfits with multiple pockets
After the exam
Hold on to your admit card until the counselling process wraps up, you'll need it later. Candidates can also gauge their likely score against the unofficial answer key once it circulates, ahead of NBEMS releasing the official version online a few days later.
Other rules to keep in mind
- Indian citizens or OCI cardholders who've cleared the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination must bring their original FMGE pass certificate on NBE letterhead
- No valid photo ID means no entry, full stop
- Late arrivals, even by minutes, will not be permitted to sit for the exam
- The reporting counter shuts 30 minutes ahead of the exam start time
- Fingerprint biometrics will be recorded during on-site registration
- No rough sheets or pens will be provided at the centre
- Any disruptive or suspicious conduct could result in disqualification