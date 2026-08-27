NEET PG 2026 exam day rules candidates cannot afford to miss: Entry time, dress code, exam pattern and more

The admit card needs a passport-style photograph pasted on it, 35x45 mm, white background, with the face and head filling about 75% of the frame, and the candidate's name and photo date visible on it.

Three things to carry without fail:

A printed NEET PG 2026 admit card with the photograph affixed

A photocopy of your permanent or provisional MCI/SMC registration

A valid, unexpired photo ID (driving licence, voter ID, PAN, Aadhaar, passport, etc.)

What stays at home:

Phones, smartwatches, calculators or any electronic device

Pens, pencils, erasers, notepads, books or any stationery

Jewellery or other ornaments

Home-cooked food, packaged snacks, soft drinks or water bottles

Bags, pouches, wallets, caps or belts

Getting into the exam hall

Entry closes firmly at 8:30 AM, arrive after that, and you're locked out- no exceptions. Once inside, candidates go through ID verification, thumb impression capture, a digital photo, and standard security frisking before being seated.

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The exam day timeline:

7:00 AM: Reporting begins

8:30 AM: Last entry allowed

8:45 AM: Login window opens

8:50 AM: Candidates permitted to log in

9:00 AM: Exam begins

12:30 PM: Exam ends

During the exam: know the scoring, don't rush

NEET PG follows a strict marking scheme, and negative marking applies to wrong answers, so guessing isn't worth the risk. Skipping a question you're unsure of costs nothing, since unattempted questions aren't penalised.

Exam pattern at a glance:

Mode: Online

Medium: English only

Duration: 3 hours 30 minutes

Total marks: 800

Number of questions: 200

Question type: Multiple-choice

Negative marking: Yes

Candidates are advised to stay composed through the paper; rushing tends to hurt scores more than help, and to review every answer before the final submission.

Dress code: no official rule, but some restrictions apply

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NBEMS hasn't laid out a formal dress code, but comfort is recommended, along with a few restrictions:

For female candidates:

Skip jewellery, heavy accessories or anything metallic

Avoid full-sleeved outfits

Stick to simple, decent clothing, no designer or party wear

For male candidates:

No metallic items allowed

Sacred threads are not permitted

Footwear must not fully cover the feet

Formal or casual wear is fine, but avoid outfits with multiple pockets

After the exam

Hold on to your admit card until the counselling process wraps up, you'll need it later. Candidates can also gauge their likely score against the unofficial answer key once it circulates, ahead of NBEMS releasing the official version online a few days later.

Other rules to keep in mind