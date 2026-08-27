Sugar shortage in India: Festive season gets less sweeter! Blinkit, Swiggy Zepto cap order sizes

Sugar's out on Instamart, Blinkit, Zepto

Popular quick-commerce platforms such as Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart have capped the quantity of sugar and certain sugar products that customers can buy. On Swiggy Instamart, one can order only two 1-kg packs of Supreme Harvest Crystal Sugar.

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On Blinkit, you can order only one 5-kg pack of Whole Farm Grocery Sugar, whereas you can order only one 1-kg pack of Fortune Sugar on Zepto.

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Limits imposed by offline retailers

Offline retailers such as DMart and Reliance stores have also reportedly imposed limits on sugar purchases at around 2-3 kg per customer at some outlets. "Retailers like DMart and Reliance have capped the quantity of sugar a consumer can purchase at around two or three kgs per person. The same is being done by e-commerce companies," an executive with a top sugar brand was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

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Why are sugar prices rising in India?

Retail sugar prices jumped due to a sharp supply-demand deficit driven by lower-than-expected sugar production, crop diseases and rising festive demand. Initial estimates suggested an output of 343 lakh metric tonnes, but actual production was around 306 LMT.

Sugar production has also been strained due to excess rainfall, waterlogging, and deficient rainfall in key states such as Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka, coupled with crop diseases like red rot and top borer. Increased demand for sweets and confectionery ahead of major festivals such as Raksha Bandhan, Ganesh Chaturthi, Dussehra, and Diwali has also led to a rise in sugar rates.

What is the government doing?

To control the price surge, the government has banned sugar exports until September 30, 2026. The government has allowed 1 million tonnes of raw sugar imports duty-free under a tariff-rate quota until October 31, 2026.

It also subsequently relaxed the processing deadline, as importers will now get 2 months from the date of filing the bill of entry to refine the raw sugar and sell it domestically. Since July 28, stock limits have been imposed on dealers, as they can't hold more than 400 tonnes of sugar or hold any stock for longer than 30 days.

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From August 13, mills have been asked to report details of any bulk buyer that purchased 500 tonnes or more during 2025-26.

Is ethanol the culprit?

At the start of the season, the industry anticipated that 4.5-5 MT of sugar equivalent would be diverted to ethanol, whereas the actual diversion was around 3 MT, i.e. ethanol absorbed less sugar than initially predicted. Therefore, the government argues that ethanol diversion was not responsible for the recent price rise.