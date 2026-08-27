Deepa Jewellers IPO opens on September 1; check price band, issue size & other key details

Deepa Jewellers has reserved 50 per cent of the offer size for qualified institutional buyers, 35 per cent for retail investors and the remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional investors. Investors can bid for a minimum of 84 equity shares and thereafter in multiples of 84 shares. At the upper end of the price band, the minimum investment for retail investors will be Rs 14,868, while the maximum investment will be Rs 1,93,284.

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The company operates as an organised business-to-business firm that designs and gets gold jewellery processed through an outsourced manufacturing model supported by a network of 41 karigars. It supplies products to retail chains and standalone stores across Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. It also undertakes job work and trades in silver ornaments, 18K and 20K gold jewellery, precious stones and gold bullion.

Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, Rs 215 crore will be used for long-term working capital requirements, including procurement, maintenance and scaling up of inventory, while the remaining amount will go towards general corporate purposes.

For the year ended March 2026, Deepa Jewellers reported a net profit of Rs 104.8 crore, up 158.2 per cent from Rs 40.6 crore a year earlier, while revenue rose 37.9 per cent to Rs 1,926.7 crore from Rs 1,397 crore. Emkay Global Financial Services and Valmiki Leela Capital are the merchant bankers to the issue, Bigshare Services is the registrar, and the shares are set to list on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, September 8.