Adani Enterprises shares get 25% upside target from MOFSL; stock reacts

Adani Enterprises Ltd, the Adani Group flagship, saw its shares rising in Thursday's trade after MOFSL initiated coverage on the stock, citing multiple growth engines and the infrastructure player's positioning to benefit from India's next capex cycle. The brokerage highlighted the company's exposure to airports, roads, data centres, new energy, mining, copper and strategic manufacturing and said it views Adani Enterprises as a differentiated infrastructure incubator, combining established businesses that provide stability with high-growth platforms that can drive the next leg of earnings.
"Its ability to identify emerging opportunities, build scale and market leadership, and subsequently monetize
mature platforms creates a repeatable model for capital recycling," MOFSL said as its price target Rs 3,880 implied 25 per cent upside on the counter.