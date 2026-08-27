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Adani Enterprises shares get 25% upside target from MOFSL; stock reacts

Adani Enterprises shares get 25% upside target from MOFSL; stock reacts

ADANIENT3,143.10(1.00%)

MOFSL said AEL’s expansion across verticals, rising contribution from incubated businesses, and robust demand outlook provide strong visibility on earnings growth and cash flow generation over the near and long term.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Aug 27, 2026 10:30 AM IST
Adani Enterprises shares get 25% upside target from MOFSL; stock reactsMOFSL said key drivers for Adani Enterprises would include the commissioning of Navi Mumbai Airport, ramp-up in ANIL's capacity, road assets entering the tolling phase, and growth in primary industries.

Adani Enterprises Ltd, the Adani Group flagship, saw its shares rising in Thursday's trade after MOFSL initiated coverage on the stock, citing multiple growth engines and the infrastructure player's positioning to benefit from India's next capex cycle. The brokerage highlighted the company's exposure to airports, roads, data centres, new energy, mining, copper and strategic manufacturing and said it views Adani Enterprises as a differentiated infrastructure incubator, combining established businesses that provide stability with high-growth platforms that can drive the next leg of earnings.

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"Its ability to identify emerging opportunities, build scale and market leadership, and subsequently monetize
mature platforms creates a repeatable model for capital recycling," MOFSL said as its price target Rs 3,880 implied 25 per cent upside on the counter.

MOFSL's target is higher than the consensus 12-month target on the stock at Rs 3,773. Morgan Stanley on July 30 suggested a target of Rs 3,638 on the stock, Jefferies finds the stock worthy of Rs 3,830 level. Cantor Fitzferald's target on AEL stood at Rs 3,744 apiece.

At 10.23 am, the Adani Enterprises stock was up 1.24 per cent at Rs 3,150.60 apiece.

MOFSL said AEL’s expansion across verticals, rising contribution from incubated businesses, and robust demand outlook provide strong visibility on earnings growth and cash flow generation over the near and long term. It forecast AEL's consolidated revenue, Ebitda and PAT to grow at 22 per cent, 29 per cent and 82 per cent over FY26-29, aided by growth, margin expansion, and increasing contribution from high-margin verticals.

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"We initiate coverage on AEL with a BUY rating and an SoTP-based TP of Rs 3,880. Our recommendation is underpinned by AEL’s market leadership, differentiated portfolio, superior scale, and proven ability to incubate and scale new businesses, positioning it to emerge as one of the world’s leading integrated
infrastructure platforms," AEL said.

MOFSL said key drivers for Adani Enterprises would include the commissioning of Navi Mumbai Airport, ramp-up in ANIL's capacity, road assets entering the tolling phase, and growth in primary industries, including copper.

It said net debt to Ebitda for AEL stood at 5.4 times in FY26 and is expected to moderate to 4.5 times by FY29,
despite the high capex requirement, which will be funded through a mix of debt and internal accruals. MOFSL expects an operating cash flow (OCF) of Rs 57.000 crore through FY27-29, which will support capex growth
going forward through internal accruals.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Aug 27, 2026 10:30 AM IST
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