Authorities said relief and rescue operations were being carried out on a priority basis in the flood-hit areas, while search efforts continued for people believed to be trapped in other tunnels. The Nepal government has intensified operations in areas affected by the massive flooding in Rasuwa district, and the Nepali Army has delivered essential food items, tents and medicines to assist civilians at risk.

Nepali Army and private-sector helicopters, along with foot teams, have been deployed in Timure, Syabrubesi and riverine areas. The government has urged residents living near river banks to remain on high alert.

Bodies recovered

According to the latest update, more than 160 bodies have been recovered so far following the floods in Nepal. The highest number of bodies has been recovered from Chitwan, with 64, followed by Dhading with 27 and Nawalparasi East with 26. Gorkha has reported 20 bodies, Nuwakot 12, Tanahun nine, Rasuwa three and Nawalparasi West two recovered so far. As rescue teams continue operations in Rasuwa, the scale of the flood’s human and infrastructural damage is still unfolding.

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Missing people and transport disruption

Officials said at least 133 Indians and 37 NRIs were among the nearly 500 people missing. At least 50 of the Indians were pilgrims on the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra. After the flash flood, 81 security personnel remained out of contact. Forty-four army personnel, 28 Nepal Police personnel and nine Armed Police Force personnel deployed in Rasuwagadhi, Syabrubesi and Betrawati, among other places, lost contact with the centre.

Nepal Police said floods and landslides have blocked roads in nine districts. A section of the Nagdhunga-Mugling highway has been shut indefinitely, while services have also been halted on the Mechi Highway in Ilam, the BP Highway in Kavre, the Kanti Lokpath in Makwanpur, road sections in Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading and Chitwan, and the Jajarkot-Dolpa section in Rukum West.

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How the flood struck

Flash floods were triggered after an avalanche blocked the flow of the Lhende tributary of the Bhotekoshi and first hit Timure, near Nepal’s border with China, at Rasuwagadhi. Much of the settlement, home to hundreds of people, was swept away before the flood surged downstream. With no rainfall reported in the area, residents had no warning of the disaster and were going about their daily routines when the flood struck. As the scale of the disaster became apparent, Rajendra Dhungana, chief customs officer in Rasuwa, and dozens of others fled into the nearby forest. More than 300 vehicles and trucks waiting at the customs checkpoint were washed away.

Preliminary assessment

A preliminary assessment on Thursday suggested that the flash flood was caused by an ice avalanche upstream blocking a river on the Nepal-China border, disaster management authorities were quoted as saying by My Republica. The assessment said the flood in the Trishuli River was caused by an ice avalanche upstream blocking the Lhende River. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority said a debris-laden flood occurred in the Lhende River following an ice-rock landslide at the Nepal-China border, about 20 kilometres north-east of Rasuwagadhi, and that the same flood appeared to have entered the Trishuli River after passing through Timure. Disaster expert Basanta Raj Adhikari also said an ice avalanche occurred in the Lhende River, about 20 kilometres upstream of Rasuwagadhi, blocking the river and causing the flooding, My Republica reported.

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Damage across districts

The flash floods have also destroyed nine hydropower projects and an equal number of branches of commercial banks. A preliminary report showed 19 motorable bridges and 40 kilometres of highway had been swept away in the flood, with no account of private and public property so far, the Kathmandu Post reported. Based on the scale of those unaccounted for, security officials and disaster experts said Wednesday’s flood may rank among the deadliest in Nepal’s modern history, potentially surpassing every disaster since the 1993 floods in Sarlahi, Rautahat and Makawanpur, which killed 1,400 people, the report added.