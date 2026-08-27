Sembcorp Green Infra files draft papers with SEBI for Rs 3,750 crore IPO

Sembcorp Green Infra Limited (SGIL), a renewable energy platform backed by Sembcorp Industries and Temasek, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for a proposed Rs 3,750 crore initial public offer (IPO). The issue will comprise entirely of a fresh issue of equity shares, with no offer for sale (OFS) component.
Sembcorp Green Infra is a renewable independent power producer (IPP) focused on developing, operating and maintaining utility-scale and complex renewable energy projects in India. As of March 31, its portfolio stood at around 7.64 GW, comprising around 3.60 GW of operational capacity and 4.04 GW under various stages of development.