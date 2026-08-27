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Sembcorp Green Infra files draft papers with SEBI for Rs 3,750 crore IPO

Sembcorp Green Infra files draft papers with SEBI for Rs 3,750 crore IPO

Sembcorp Green Infra is a renewable independent power producer (IPP) focused on developing, operating and maintaining utility-scale and complex renewable energy projects in India.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Aug 27, 2026 11:52 AM IST
Sembcorp Green Infra files draft papers with SEBI for Rs 3,750 crore IPOSembcorp Green Infra's revenue from operations increased to Rs 2,653 crore in FY26 from Rs 2,249 crore in FY24.

Sembcorp Green Infra Limited (SGIL), a renewable energy platform backed by Sembcorp Industries and Temasek, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for a proposed Rs 3,750 crore initial public offer (IPO). The issue will comprise entirely of a fresh issue of equity shares, with no offer for sale (OFS) component.

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Sembcorp Green Infra is a renewable independent power producer (IPP) focused on developing, operating and maintaining utility-scale and complex renewable energy projects in India. As of March 31, its portfolio stood at around 7.64 GW, comprising around 3.60 GW of operational capacity and 4.04 GW under various stages of development.

The company has 105 projects, including 84 operational projects and 21 under construction, spread across 13 states and Union territories. Its portfolio includes wind, solar, hybrid and storage assets, with a focus on complex projects involving battery energy storage systems (BESS), round-the-clock (RTC) and firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) solutions.

Sembcorp Green Infra's revenue from operations increased to Rs 2,653 crore in FY26 from Rs 2,249 crore in FY24. Ebitda stood at Rs 2,099 crore in FY26 compared with Rs 1,823 crore in FY24, while Ebitda margin remained above 74 per cent.

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The company also has 1,433 MWh of BESS capacity under construction and a broader pipeline of around 4.04 GW of projects under construction, including hybrid projects and projects integrated with BESS.

Sembcorp Green Infra maintained AA+ (Stable) long-term credit ratings from CRISIL, ICRA and India Ratings as of March 31.

The IPO will be managed by Axis Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, CLSA India, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), ICICI Securities, IIFL Capital Services and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, which are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Aug 27, 2026 11:52 AM IST
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