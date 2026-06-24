NEET UG 2026 re-exam answer key soon: Here's what candidates need to know

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET UG 2026 answer key soon on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the medical entrance exam will be able to check it at neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET UG 2026 re-examination was conducted on June 21 across 5,440 centres in India and 14 centres abroad. More than 20 lakh candidates appeared for the exam.

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Earlier, the NTA had released the provisional answer key for the May 3 exam on May 6.

According to the NTA's Information Bulletin 2026, answer sheets are evaluated through a strict process. The agency said that Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets are checked using specialised software to ensure fair and unbiased evaluation.

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Once the provisional answer key is released, candidates will be allowed to challenge any answer they believe is incorrect. The objection window will remain open for a limited period, details of which will be announced through an official notice.

All objections submitted by candidates will be reviewed by a panel of subject experts. If a challenge is found valid, the answer key will be revised. The corrected answer will apply to all candidates.

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After reviewing the objections, the NTA will publish the final answer key. The NEET UG 2026 results will be prepared and declared based on this final answer key.

Why was the re-exam held?

The NEET UG 2026 re-examination was conducted after the NTA cancelled the original exam held on May 3 following allegations of a question paper leak.

The decision was taken after investigations into suspected malpractice and concerns over the integrity of the examination process.

The NTA told the Supreme Court that the cancellation was necessary to protect the interests of students and maintain public trust in the examination system.

The fresh exam was held on June 21 under enhanced security measures, including stricter monitoring and verification protocols