'Diaper a day...': CJP launches 'diaper donation drive' amid NEET protests

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Monday launched a 'diaper donation drive' at Jantar Mantar as the sit-in protest against the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak entered day 4. The protestors were seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the paper leak and other student-related issues.

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"Diaper A Day Keeps Leaks Away. Launching a Diaper Donation Drive - today at Jantar Mantar, 6 PM. Bring a diaper, write your demand for his resignation on it, and we'll make sure it reaches the education minister," the CJP wrote in a social media post.

The CJP also shared a poster with Pradhan wearing a diaper with the caption, "CJP is launching a 'diaper donation drive' for education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, because he clearly needs one."

Diaper A Day Keeps Leaks Away



Launching a Diaper Donation Drive - today at Jantar Mantar, 6 PM.



Bring a diaper, write your demand for his resignation on it, and we'll make sure it reaches education minister. pic.twitter.com/wDqQG0kxfI — Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) June 23, 2026

On the third day, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke sharpened his attack against the Centre over alleged irregularities in entrance exams and the NEET paper leak as the protestors vowed to continue their protest until Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tenders his resignation.

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Dipke said that despite Monday being a working day, the protest site was crowded, while adding that the demonstration would continue through the night.

"Day 3 at Jantar Mantar! Despite it being Monday, Jantar Mantar is full. The protest will continue tonight as well. We are not going to leave until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns," he said in a post on X, sharing pictures from the protest site.

He also invited UPSC and SSC aspirants to come to Jantar Mantar on Tuesday and share their grievances.

Addressing the protestors, he questioned why students were not allowed to give the NEET retest when they were late only by a few minutes. He added that the authorities were "punishing students" while failing to act against those involved in the paper leak.

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"You cannot tolerate four minutes of delay, but how can we tolerate the continuation of the education minister after the deaths of students?" he asked. Claiming that Pradhan's resignation is "bare minimum", Dipke said that accountability is missing from the education system.