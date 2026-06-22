Scored 680/720 before, denied entry this time: Viral videos of crying NEET aspirants spark outrage over strict rules

Videos of NEET aspirants crying outside examination centres after being denied entry have spread rapidly online, pulling India into a familiar but painful debate about rules, fairness, and the weight an exam carries in a young person's life.

What the videos show

In one video, three girl students can be seen crying after missing their chance to appear for the examination in Bengaluru, Karnataka. One X user claimed that one of the students had scored over 680 out of 720 marks in a previous NEET attempt, yet was not allowed to appear for the re-NEET because she allegedly arrived late.

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In another, a father is seen repeatedly hitting his head against a gate before collapsing, reportedly after his daughter was denied entry to the examination hall. He is later seen lying on the ground, shaking, in the aftermath.

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The Congress rally traffic

The NEET examination in Bengaluru also coincided with a Congress event at Palace Grounds, marking the swearing-in of newly appointed Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief BK Hariprasad.

Several students and parents alleged that traffic congestion linked to the event delayed candidates travelling to examination centres, with some arriving after the gates closed at 1.30 pm. Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya criticised the Congress for holding the rally on the day of the examination. However, the report said it could not independently establish a direct link between the event and the delays.

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Why is no one talking about it?



Crying parents of students who missed the exam said



Everyone across India knows that today, on the 21st, the NEET re-examination is being conducted.



Yet Congress organized a rally here at the Palace Grounds.



Roads have been blocked here for… https://t.co/SGdTKkC3ez pic.twitter.com/XnM1A2QPLb — Lala (@FabulasGuy) June 21, 2026

The debate that followed

The videos triggered a wave of reactions. "Behind every aspirant stood parents carrying years of hopes, sacrifices, and dreams, making the moment even more emotional," wrote one X user.

Dr. Neelam Singh, known as The Skin Doctor, offered a more measured take, acknowledging the pain while defending the rule. "I'm sure most of us have, at least once in our lives, woken up terrified from a dream where we missed an exam because we were late. We all know that sinking feeling in the pit of the stomach, the panic, helplessness, and regret. That's why this video is so painful to watch. These students missed their NEET after getting stuck in a political rally in Bengaluru."

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She continued: "Many would argue that since it wasn't their fault, they should have been allowed to enter. After all, they wouldn't have gained any advantage; they would simply have had less time to write the exam. I understand that sentiment. It comes from a place of empathy, and that's a good thing. But large public exams cannot be run purely on emotions. They require clear, objective, and uniformly enforced rules. The purpose of a reporting-time cutoff isn't to punish late candidates; it's to ensure that every candidate is treated according to the same standard."

Another X user pushed back sharply, calling the rule itself flawed. "I saw a video of a mother on her knees, begging security guards to let her daughter into the NEET exam. The rule itself is absurd. If a student is late, let them enter and write the exam with the remaining time. No extra minutes, just the time that's left. Punishing a student by denying entry altogether serves no purpose except bureaucratic cruelty."