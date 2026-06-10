NEET UG 2026 re-exam on June 21: Scribe portal open, last date to register is June 12

With the NEET UG 2026 re-examination less than two weeks away, the National Testing Agency has activated the Scribe Details Portal for eligible candidates with disabilities. PwD and PwBD aspirants who require a scribe during the examination must submit their details by June 12, 2026, at 11:50 pm.

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The re-examination is scheduled for June 21, after the original May 3 test was cancelled amid allegations of irregularities. It will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode at centres across India and overseas.

How to register scribe details

Eligible candidates can complete the process by following these steps:

Log in to the official NEET website using your registered credentials.

Access the candidate dashboard and click on the "Register Scribe Details" option, visible only to eligible candidates.

Select the scribe facility, enter the required information, and submit.

Once submitted, the details will be reflected in the "View Application Form" section for verification.

NTA has advised candidates to complete the registration well ahead of the deadline to avoid last-minute complications.

Key dates

Scribe portal opening date: June 9, 2026

Last date to submit scribe details: June 12, 2026, till 11:50 pm

NEET UG 2026 re-examination: June 21, 2026

City intimation slip released, but it is not the admit card

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NTA has also released the City Intimation Slip for the re-examination, allowing candidates to check which city their examination centre has been allotted. The slip is intended to help students plan travel and accommodation in advance.

Candidates can download it by logging into the official portal using their application number and password. NTA has clarified that the city intimation slip is not a substitute for the admit card, which will be released separately in the coming days. Candidates are advised to monitor the official NEET website regularly for updates on hall tickets and examination guidelines ahead of June 21.