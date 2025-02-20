NEET UG a must for Indian students who want to study medicine abroad: Supreme Court

scorecardresearch
The Supreme Court has ruled that NEET UG qualification is mandatory for Indian students pursuing MBBS abroad who plan to practice in India. The Supreme Court has ruled that NEET UG qualification is mandatory for Indian students pursuing MBBS abroad who plan to practice in India.

The Supreme Court has upheld the regulation requiring Indian students to qualify for NEET UG before enrolling in undergraduate medical programs abroad. The rule, introduced by the Medical Council of India (MCI) in 2018, aims to ensure students meet the necessary academic standards before practising medicine in India.

The court ruled that the mandatory NEET requirement is a fair and transparent measure aligned with the Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 1997 and does not violate any legal provisions.

No exemptions for students already studying abroad

Petitioners challenging the rule argued that the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 had not been amended before implementing the NEET mandate. However, the Supreme Court dismissed the plea, stating that the MCI had the authority to introduce the regulation under Section 33 of the Act.

The court refused to grant a one-time exemption, stating that students who were admitted abroad after 2018 must comply with the NEET requirement.

What the ruling means for Indian students

  • NEET UG is compulsory only for those who want to study medicine abroad and later practice in India.

  • Indian students can still study and work in other countries without NEET, provided they don’t seek medical licensure in India.

With the Supreme Court's ruling, the 2018 NEET mandate remains non-negotiable, reinforcing a uniform standard for medical education and licensing.

Published on: Feb 20, 2025, 2:04 PM IST
