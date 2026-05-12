'Not an exam anymore, NEET is an...': Congress attacks BJP over alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak

The Congress on Monday attacked the BJP over alleged irregularities in NEET-UG 2026, with Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi claiming the examination was no longer an exam but an “auction”. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also targeted the government, alleging that repeated exam-related corruption was harming the future of lakhs of students.

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NTA says exam conducted under full security protocol

The National Testing Agency, however, said NEET-UG 2026 was conducted on May 3 under a “full security protocol” and that it was working closely with investigating agencies amid reports of alleged irregularities being probed by the Rajasthan Special Operations Group. The agency said the matter remained under investigation and that it would not pre-judge the inquiry or speculate on the outcome.

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‘22 lakh students’ future auctioned’: Rahul Gandhi

In a post in Hindi on X, Rahul Gandhi said he had heard reports of the NEET 2026 paper leak and alleged that many questions were being sold on WhatsApp 42 hours before the exam. “It’s not an exam anymore — NEET is now an auction,” he said.

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Gandhi said more than 22 lakh children had studied through sleepless nights throughout the year, only for their future to be openly “auctioned off” in one night. He said this was not the first such instance and claimed there had been 89 paper leaks and 48 re-exams in 10 years. “Every time, the same promises, and then the same silence,” he said.

He also said, “Modi ji, when you pass on to the public the bill of every failure, the future of the poor’s children gets included in that very bill.” Gandhi added that the trust of 22 lakh children had been shattered and said no one posed a greater threat to the dreams of India’s youth than the Modi government. He said he stood with the country’s youth in an “incredibly difficult time” and asserted that the system would be changed.

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Kharge alleges repeated NEET paper leaks

Kharge alleged that the examination system under the Modi government had become a symbol of disorder, distrust and chaos. In his post in Hindi on X, he claimed that at least four NEET papers had leaked so far, in 2026, 2024, 2021 and 2016.

Referring to Sikar in Rajasthan, he alleged that a handwritten “guess paper” was available before the exam and that 135 questions from it directly matched the actual NEET paper. He further alleged that it was being sold openly and asked whether the central government had no knowledge of it.

Kharge said toying with the future of millions of young people had become a habit for the BJP. He accused the government of not providing jobs, rigging recruitment exams, protecting the paper-leak mafia and then engaging in cover-ups once caught.

Priyanka Gandhi questions anti-paper leak law

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also criticised the BJP over the alleged irregularities and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accountable to the country’s youth.

In a post on X in Hindi, she said reports were once again surfacing about large-scale irregularities in the NEET UG exam and alleged that corruption in examinations over the past several years under BJP rule was robbing the youth of their future.

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She alleged that this time too, the future of nearly 23 lakh students had been tampered with. She said children worked with all their strength for examinations such as NEET and that parents sacrificed everything so their children’s future could be secured.

She asked what the use was of the stringent law brought in Parliament against paper leaks if corruption continued on the ground, and questioned how long the cycle of ruining the future of the youth would continue.

NTA details security measures, ongoing probe

The NTA said NEET, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduate medical courses, was conducted on May 3 as scheduled.

In a post on X on Sunday, it said question papers were transported in GPS-tracked vehicles carrying unique, traceable watermark identifiers, while examination centres were monitored through AI-assisted CCTV surveillance from a central control room.

(With inputs from PTI)