Jhunjhunwala's top 7 stocks value Rs 52,000 crore — Do you have them in your portfolio?

Renowned stock market investor Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and their associate entities own a stock portfolio worth more than 67,000 crore, holding at least 28 equity shares. However, more than three-fourth of its contribution come from only seven stocks, one fourth number. Jhunjhunwala's top seven stocks are valued more than Rs 52,000 crore.

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Not as any surprise, with a worth close to Rs 19,840, Titan Company is the most valued stock in Jhunjhunwala's portfolio as Rekha Jhunjhunwala owned 4,71,84,470 shares or 5.31 per cent stake in it as of March 31, 2026. The stock has tumbled nearly 10 per cent in the last two session after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed the nation to avoid gold shopping for next one year.

Titan Company Ltd, the Tata Group's jewellery arm, reported a 35 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 1,179 crore, while total income increased 46 per cent YoY to Rs 20,300 crore. The company announced a dividend of Rs 15 per share, which means Rekha Jhunjhunwala will get Rs 70.77 crore dividend income from the company on the payment date.

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Management has retained a steady sales growth of 15-20 per cent in jewelry business , assuming no gold prices benefit, said Elara Capital. "We expect strong growth momentum for H1FY27 , backed by higher gold prices," it added with a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 5,350 apeice. Emkay Global has an 'add' rating with a target price of Rs 5,000 on Titan.

Listed in December 2024, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd (IKS) is second most valued stock in Jhunjhunwala's portfolio as Rekha Jhunjhunwala, Rare Enterprises, Nistha Jhunjhunwala Discretionary Trust, Aryaman Jhunjhunwala Discretionary Trust and Aryavir Jhunjhunwala Discretionary Trust cumulatively owned 8,46,68,326 equity shares, or 49.3 per cent stake, worth 14,728 crore.

IKS reported a 133 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 147.8 crore, while revenue grew 17 per cent YoY to Rs 724 crore for the first quarter of 2026. Ebitda rose 68 per cent YoY to Rs 226.2 crore, while margins came in at 31 per cent for quarter. The company announced to acquire US-based healthcare IT and RCM provider for rural and community hospitals TruBridge.

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Motilal Oswal believes that the TruBridge acquisition is strategically transformative and long-term value accretive for IKS, with a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 1,902. For the core IKS business, management reiterated the aspiration to grow faster than the industry, said JM Financial, which as an add rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,750.

Jhunjhunwala and associates also owned 10,07,53,935 equity shares, or 17.12 per cent, stake in Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd, while three discretionary trusts named after his children owned 3,91,53,600 equity shares, or 14.37 per cent stake in Metro Brands as of the March 2026 quarter. These stakes are valued at Rs 5,210 crore and Rs 4,035 crore, respectively.

Star Health reported a manifold jump in the net profit at Rs 111.34 crore, while its gross written premium increased 16 per cent YoY to Rs 5,968 crore. YES Securities and Goldman Sachs have a 'buy' ratings on the Star Health with target price of Rs 650 and Rs 575, respectively.

On the other hand, Metro Brands' net profit slipped 38.7 per cent YoY but revenue increased 10.3 per cent YoY to Rs 643 crore in Q4FY26. Centrum Broking has a 'buy' rating on Metro Brands with a target price of Rs 1,475. HDFC Securities also recently upgraded the stock to buy.

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Jhunjhunwala also owns 2,51,99,240 equity shares (24.09 per cent stake) worth Rs 3,020 crore in Concord Biotech Ltd; 3,03,50,125 equity shares (24.02 per cent stake) worth Rs 2,950 crore in Fortis Healthcare Ltd; and 4,87,48,260 equity shares (1.32 per cent stake) worth Rs 2,005 crore in Tata Motors Ltd (TMCV) as of March 31, 2026.

Antique Stock Broking has 'buy' rating on Concord Biotech with a target price of Rs 1,380, but Citi remained 'neutral' rating with a trimmed target price of Rs 1,190. YES Securities gave an 'add' rating to Tata Motors with a target price of Rs 440, while Emkay has a 'buy' rating on it with a target price of Rs 750. Axis Direct and PL Capital have a 'buy' on Fortis with a target price of Rs 1,039 and Rs 1,050, respectively.