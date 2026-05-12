Tejas Networks shares tumble 33% in a year; should you sell or buy more to reap profits later?

Shares of Tejas Networks Ltd were trading 0.20 per cent higher at Rs 473.85 in Tuesday's late morning trade. Despite a 7.15 per cent rise over the past one month, the Tata Group-backed stock remains down 32.58 per cent on a yearly basis.

On the earnings front, the company posted a wider consolidated net loss of Rs 211 crore for the quarter, against a loss of Rs 72 crore in the corresponding period last year.

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Revenue from operations plunged 82.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 333 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 1,907 crore in the year-ago period.

Despite the weak financials, some market experts believe the recent recovery in the stock indicates selective buying interest at lower levels.

"Tejas Networks, despite negative growth, has recently witnessed some buying action given the specific domain in which the company operates. This could be a bottom-fishing attempt. Investors with a high-risk appetite can add the stock on dips," said Kranthi Bathini, Equity Strategist at WealthMills Securities.

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Mastertrust, said the stock has recovered meaningfully from recent lows.

"Tejas Networks has staged a sharp recovery from its Rs 300 lows. The Rs 390-400 zone is a key support area on any pullback. The major overhead resistance stands at Rs 550-570, and reclaiming that level would be the next structural milestone," he stated.

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However, an analyst remains cautious on the near-term outlook.

AR Ramachandran, a Sebi-registered research analyst at Tips2trades, said the stock appears technically weak despite being overbought on daily charts.

"Tejas Networks is bearish but overbought on daily charts, with strong resistance at Rs 555. Investors should continue booking profits as the stock may slip towards Rs 427 in the near term," he added.

Tejas Networks is part of the Tata Group, with Panatone Finvest Ltd, a subsidiary of Tata Sons, acting as the majority shareholder.

Meanwhile, both BSE and NSE have placed the stock under the short-term Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) framework. Exchanges generally place stocks under ASM to alert investors about heightened volatility and speculative activity.