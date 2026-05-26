'Not my answer sheet': CBSE admits answer sheet mix-up after student's viral post; marks to be revised

A student's social media post has done what formal complaints often cannot: forced a swift acknowledgement from one of India's most powerful examination boards. The Central Board of Secondary Education has admitted to discrepancies in Class 12 answer sheet evaluations and confirmed that marks will be revised in two affected cases, after a student's viral posts on X exposed what appeared to be a serious mix-up in the board's re-evaluation process.

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The controversy began on May 23, when Vedant shared a series of posts detailing his experience after receiving photocopies of his evaluated answer sheets. He alleged that the Physics script uploaded by CBSE under its new Online Script Monitoring system did not belong to him, leaving him, as he put it, "shattered" at the prospect of his marks being based on someone else's work.

CBSE confirms the error

Following the uproar, CBSE moved quickly. The board's Joint Secretary (Coordination) wrote to Vedant directly, attaching what was described as his correct Physics answer book and confirming that his result would be updated.

The email was unambiguous: "Please find attached your correct answer book for Physics. Your result will be updated based on the new marks of Physics shortly."

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The communication effectively confirmed the discrepancy the student had flagged and signalled that a correction was on its way.

I am a CBSE Class 12 student.



After receiving unexpectedly low marks in Physics, we applied for photocopies of my answer sheets through the CBSE reevaluation process.



Today we received the copies.



And I am shattered because the Physics answer sheet uploaded by CBSE is not mine — VEDANT (@VEDANTSHRIV17) May 23, 2026

A second case surfaces

The Physics mix-up was not the only one. A separate complaint involving a Chemistry answer sheet also emerged on social media around the same time. In a post shared online, the student said CBSE had responded to their email and validated their concern.

"CBSE replied to our email and confirmed that our concern regarding the Chemistry answer sheet was valid. Thank you to everyone who helped bring attention to this. Your support meant a lot. Waiting for the next steps from CBSE now," the post read.

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Board on high alert

Sources told India Today that CBSE had taken up Vedant's case on "top priority" after it went viral, with the board reaching out to the student directly. A dedicated CBSE team is also said to be actively monitoring complaints and concerns about board examination results raised on social media platforms.

The incidents have brought renewed scrutiny to CBSE's post-result procedures, including the process for accessing answer sheet photocopies, filing verification requests, and seeking re-evaluation, raising broader questions about the integrity of the board's digital evaluation and document-sharing mechanisms at a time when students' college admissions hang in the balance.