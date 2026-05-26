Rs 150/share dividend: Last day to buy shares before record date

The apparel manufacturer Page Industries Ltd recently announced a massive dividend payout for its shareholders along with its Q4FY26 earnings.

Page Industries dividend record date

The record date is set for tomorrow, May 27, 2026. Today marks the final opportunity to purchase shares and secure a spot on the eligible roster. According to the official stock exchange filing dated May 21, 2026, the company's board declared a 4th interim dividend of Rs 150 per equity share on a face value of Rs 10 apiece.

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Shareholders who have the stock in their portfolios by the May 27 record date can expect the payout to hit their bank accounts. The company confirmed in the filing that the date fixed for payment of the dividend is on or before 19 June 2026.

Page Industries dividend history

Before this recent Rs 150 announcement, the company handed out an interim dividend of Rs 125 earlier this year on February 11, 2026. Looking back at the previous calendar year, the apparel giant distributed an interim dividend of Rs 125 in November 2025, Rs 150 in August 2025, and a hefty Rs 200 per share in May 2025.

Meanwhile, Page Industries shares were trading 0.46% lower at Rs 38368.45 per share in Tuesday’s trade, down from their previous close of Rs 38,547.10

