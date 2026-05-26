BT Opening Bell | Sensex falls 264 pts, Nifty below 24,000; Airtel, IndiGo lead index losers

cues from global markets as caution persists amid the US-Iran peace talks.

At 9:17 am, the BSE Sensex slipped 178.68 points, or 0.23%, to 76,310.28, after falling as much as 264 points in early trade, while the NSE Nifty fell 46.20 points, or 0.19%, to 23,985.50, briefly touching a low of 23,965.70.

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Among Sensex constituents, Bharti Airtel declined 0.80% to Rs 1860. InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) dropped 0.76%, while UltraTech Cement, Titan Company, and ICICI Bank fell 0.73%, 0.54% and 0.51%, respectively.

Even though negotiations to end the West Asia crisis are ongoing, there is no indication that the conflict will end soon, said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd.

“The ‘self-defence strikes’ by the US in Southern Iran has come as a dampener to the ongoing negotiations,” Vijayakumar said.

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Global stock markets

Broader Asian markets traded mixed today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was trading 0.40% lower at 64,897.64, while South Korea’s Kospi surged 3.03% to 8,085.25. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.26% to 25,673.13.

Wall Street ended higher overnight, with all three major indices closing in the green. The S&P 500 climbed 0.37% to settle at 7,473.47, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.58% to close at 50,579.70. The Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.19% to end at 26,343.97.

Meanwhile, Wall Street remained shut on May 25 on account of the Memorial Day holiday. In the previous session, the S&P 500 rose 0.37% to settle at 7,473.47, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.58% to close at 50,579.70. The Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.19% to finish at 26,343.97.

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Previous session

In the previous session on Monday, the Sensex jumped 1,073.61 points, or 1.42%, to settle at 76,488.96, while the Nifty surged 312.40 points, or 1.32%, to close at 24,031.70.

“The overall market structure continues to remain favorable, supported by strong institutional buying, positive global sentiment, and sustained strength in banking and heavyweight stocks,” Hitesh Tailor, Research Analyst, Choice Equity Broking Private Ltd.

“However, after the recent sharp rally, some consolidation or profit booking near higher resistance zones cannot be ruled out. Holding above immediate support levels will be important for maintaining the ongoing bullish momentum in the near term,” Tailor added.