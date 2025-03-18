NTA set to release JEE Main 2025 Session 2 exam city slip: Intimation slips to be out soon- details here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 session 2 exam city slip shortly. According to the information bulletin for the exam, candidates were anticipating the release of the city intimation slip in the second week of March, with admit cards scheduled to be available three days before the exam. However, as of now, the exam city slip has not been posted on the official NTA website.

Once released, candidates can access the JEE Main exam city slip and the admit card at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main 2025 session 2 is set to take place on April 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, and 9. To download the exam city slip and admit card, candidates will need to provide their application numbers and dates of birth.

The exam city intimation slip specifies the locations of the exam centres, while the admit card includes essential details such as the name and address of the exam centre.

Steps to Download JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Exam City Slip:

Visit the NTA website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Click on the session 2 exam city intimation slip download link on the homepage. Enter your login details. Submit to view and download your exam city slip.

Stay tuned for live updates regarding the release of the JEE Main session 2 exam city slip and further details.