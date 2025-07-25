Over 100 seats vacant in these DU’s top colleges; second allotment list out July 28

Delhi University aspirants who narrowly missed out in the first round of undergraduate admissions still have a strong shot at securing a seat, with several top colleges reporting vacancies in high-demand courses. The second allotment list under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2025 will be released on July 28, offering renewed opportunities to candidates.

Advertisement

Colleges such as Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Lady Shri Ram College (LSR), Hindu College, Kirori Mal College, and Miranda House have reported limited but critical vacancies, particularly in courses such as BCom (Hons), English (Hons), and Physics.

Key vacancies across top DU colleges

SRCC: 5 seats in BCom (Hons)- 4 unreserved, 1 SC

LSR: 3 unreserved seats in BCom (Hons)

Hindu College: 50 vacancies overall - 1 in English (Hons), 16 in BSc Physics

Kirori Mal College: Over 50 seats open - 23 in Physics, 12 in Chemistry

Miranda House: Around 40 seats - 14 in Physics, 10 in Botany, 3 in English (Hons)

These vacancies are expected to be filled swiftly once the second round begins. Candidates can accept their allocated seats from July 28 to July 30, with colleges verifying applications by July 31. The deadline for fee payment is August 1.

Advertisement

First round snapshot

In the first allotment round, 62,565 students secured admission, including 34,014 women and 28,551 men. The batch included 143 orphaned students and 949 single girl children. Notably, 44,000 applicants opted to upgrade their choices, while 16,000 chose to freeze their seats, resulting in fresh opportunities for new applicants in the second round.

For the first time since the university adopted the CUET-based admission system, Delhi University publicly released cut-off scores for each course and college. Some of the highest required scores were: