Railway Recruitment Board JE answer key 2024 released: Check how to download, other details

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) have officially released the answer key for the Junior Engineer (JE) Computer Based Test (CBT) 1 exam, which took place on December 16, 17, and 18, 2024.

Candidates who participated in the exam can now download the provisional answer key from the official website of their respective RRB regions. This key will assist candidates in estimating their performance and identifying any discrepancies in their responses.

Key Exam Details

The JE CBT 1 exam spanned 90 minutes and consisted of 100 questions. The results will be calculated using a normalization process, with only those meeting the necessary cutoff qualifying for the second-stage exam (CBT 2). The final selection process will also involve Document Verification (DV) and a Medical Examination (ME).

The current recruitment effort aims to fill a total of 7,951 positions, including 7,934 roles for Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent, and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant, along with 17 positions for Chemical Supervisor or Metallurgical Supervisor under the RRB JE Recruitment 2024.

How to Download the RRB JE Answer Key 2024

To download the RRB JE Answer Key, candidates should:

1. Visit their respective RRB regional website.

2. Click on the ‘RRB JE Answer Key 2024’ link available on the homepage.

3. Access the PDF containing the provisional key.

4. Download and save the file for future reference or to raise objections.

Raising Objections

Candidates who notice any discrepancies in the answer key can submit their objections via the RRB JE objection window on the official site. The deadline for submitting objections is December 28, 2024, at 11:55 PM.

The RRB JE CBT 1 Answer Key is a crucial tool for candidates as they assess their performance and prepare for subsequent stages in the selection process.