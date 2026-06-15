Re-NEET 2026: Website 'under maintenance'! Students face issues in accessing admit cards online

Candidates for the Re-NEET 2026 examination have reported difficulties in accessing their admit cards online, with several students saying the website is showing an ‘under maintenance’ message. Some candidates have also said they are seeing blank messages while entering their bank details on the portal.

The candidates also claimed that they were asked to link their bank details with admit card download, calling such a demand "completely unreasonable".

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As per the National Testing Agency guidelines, candidates have to verify their bank account details for refund before they can download their admit cards. The NTA had earlier warned students that the bank detail submission process could face heavy server load.

What are the students saying?

NTA has not released the Re-NEET Admit Card 2026, it has released the Error Card.

Open the website-

"Under Maintenance"

Refresh it-

"Session Timed Out"

Try again-

"HTTP 500 Error"



The agency that looks after the future of lakhs of students is not even able to manage its own… https://t.co/mnlPXmRE0o pic.twitter.com/0DMukGqx2n — Brahma Byte (@brahmabyte) June 14, 2026

Over 14 lakh aspirants are facing technical glitches just 5 days before ReNEET. Linking bank details with admit card download is completely unreasonable. We demand that ReNEET be postponed until these issues are resolved.



What do you guys say? 🤔 #PostponeReNEET #NEET #RENEET pic.twitter.com/fEXzOwR7EX — RENEET 2026 (@postpone_neetug) June 15, 2026 Trying to download my admit card for 4 HOURS now. @NTA_Exams your website is completely broken. Keep getting "active session" errors. We are already stressed about the exam, stop making us suffer through your terrible servers! FIX IT! 🤬💀 #NTA #AdmitCard #reneet pic.twitter.com/gksKXRXTBM — Shubh😒☔ (@ShubhamSin79454) June 14, 2026 I have filled my bank details for refund , But yesterday For downloading re neet admit card when I clicked on “go to first verify the bank details” it said if you don't want to edit then click here after that it says“you agreed not to provide bank details for refund”@NTA_Exams pic.twitter.com/ZtrhW3JHom — Subrat Kumar (@SubratK2008) June 15, 2026

The issue has surfaced ahead of the NEET (UG) re-examination, which is scheduled for June 21 after the May 3 exam was cancelled over the alleged paper leak. The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test is the common entrance examination for admission to undergraduate medical courses.

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Previously, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday assured students that the re-test would be conducted properly and asked them to remain focused. “The NEET examination will be held again on June 21. Through all of you, I appeal to all NEET students to stay confident and focus on their studies. The re-examination will be conducted in a fair and well-organised manner,” Pradhan told reporters in Bhopal.

Pradhan, who arrived in the Madhya Pradesh capital to take part in various programmes on Saturday, also said, “I also appeal to all sections of society to extend their cooperation.” Answering a question, he said the NTA had decided to provide students with an additional 15 minutes of extra time.

The NTA on Friday also announced a set of student-friendly measures for NEET (UG) 2026, including additional rough-work space and an extended examination window. According to the agency, the test will be held from 2 pm to 5:15 pm, giving candidates a total window of 195 minutes.