Re-NEET 2026: Website 'under maintenance'! Students face issues in accessing admit cards online

Candidates for the Re-NEET 2026 examination have reported difficulties in accessing their admit cards online, with several students saying the website is showing an ‘under maintenance’ message. Some candidates have also said they are seeing blank messages while entering their bank details on the portal.
The candidates also claimed that they were asked to link their bank details with admit card download, calling such a demand "completely unreasonable".
As per the National Testing Agency guidelines, candidates have to verify their bank account details for refund before they can download their admit cards. The NTA had earlier warned students that the bank detail submission process could face heavy server load.
What are the students saying?
The issue has surfaced ahead of the NEET (UG) re-examination, which is scheduled for June 21 after the May 3 exam was cancelled over the alleged paper leak. The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test is the common entrance examination for admission to undergraduate medical courses.
Previously, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday assured students that the re-test would be conducted properly and asked them to remain focused. “The NEET examination will be held again on June 21. Through all of you, I appeal to all NEET students to stay confident and focus on their studies. The re-examination will be conducted in a fair and well-organised manner,” Pradhan told reporters in Bhopal.
Pradhan, who arrived in the Madhya Pradesh capital to take part in various programmes on Saturday, also said, “I also appeal to all sections of society to extend their cooperation.” Answering a question, he said the NTA had decided to provide students with an additional 15 minutes of extra time.
The NTA on Friday also announced a set of student-friendly measures for NEET (UG) 2026, including additional rough-work space and an extended examination window. According to the agency, the test will be held from 2 pm to 5:15 pm, giving candidates a total window of 195 minutes.
FAQs
Why are Re-NEET 2026 candidates facing problems while downloading their admit cards?
Many candidates have reported technical glitches on the NTA portal, including 'under maintenance' notices, session timeout errors, HTTP 500 errors and blank messages during the admit card process.
Why are students objecting to the bank details requirement for Re-NEET admit card download?
Students say it is unreasonable to link bank account verification with admit card download. However, the NTA guidelines state that candidates must verify bank details for refund processing before downloading the admit card.
When is the Re-NEET 2026 exam scheduled and why is it being held again?
The Re-NEET 2026 examination is scheduled for June 21. It is being conducted again after the May 3 exam was cancelled following allegations of a paper leak.
What student-friendly measures have been announced for NEET UG 2026 re-exam?
The NTA has announced extra rough-work space and an additional 15 minutes for candidates. The exam will be held from 2 pm to 5:15 pm, giving students a total duration of 195 minutes.