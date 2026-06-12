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After Pune flop show, Cockroach Janta Party to protest in Lucknow, Amritsar, other places

After Pune flop show, Cockroach Janta Party to protest in Lucknow, Amritsar, other places

The CJP is seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak and alleged irregularities in the CBSE's on-screen marking (OSM) system. 

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Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jun 12, 2026 11:10 AM IST
After Pune flop show, Cockroach Janta Party to protest in Lucknow, Amritsar, other placesOn Friday, the CJP held a demonstration in Pune

After its recent protest in Pune, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is set to continue its protests in various parts of the country. The CJP, an online political movement born out of controversial remarks attributed to CJI Surya Kant, is seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak and alleged irregularities in the CBSE's on-screen marking (OSM) system. 

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The CJP will hold protests in Lucknow from 11 am onwards at the Eco Garden. 

"I have come for the protest. We have seen peaceful protests in Delhi and Pune, wherein we put forth our demands for the resignation of the education minister. Tomorrow (Friday) also we are going to do just that in a peaceful and constitutional manner," Dipke told mediapersons outside Lucknow airport late Thursday night.

After this protest, the CJP will hold demonstrations in Amritsar (June 13), Hyderabad (June 14), Bangalore (June 15), and Jaipur (June 15), before concluding its demonstrations in New Delhi on June 20. 

CJP Pune protest a flop show?

The CJP protest at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) drew a gathering of around 300-400 students, according to media reports. This number is way lower than their social media follower count. 

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The Cockroach Janta Party boasts of 22.7 million followers on Instagram and 276,500 followers on X. Despite commanding nearly 2.3 crore followers on Instagram and X, the CJP's protest in Pune drew only 300-400 students. This implies that 0.0013-0.0017% of its online following turned up on the ground, i.e., around one attendee for every 57,000-76,000 followers. 

Source: X/@Cockroachisback

Inside CJP's 'exam manifesto'

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At its Pune protest, the CJP unveiled its 'exam manifesto', also known as the 'Roachmap', with 5 main demands. These were ₹10,000 paper leak commission per student, mandatory backup exam day within 72 hours, paper checking for paper exams, automatic age limit extension for delayed exams or results, and mandatory tech and tender audit. 

Published on: Jun 12, 2026 10:32 AM IST
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